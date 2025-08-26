Why Thomas Sorber Will Earn Plenty of Playing Time in Crowded Thunder Frontcourt
The Oklahoma City Thunder are loaded at every position, which is a primary reason they won 68 games last season and then eventually won the NBA Finals. In the modern NBA, depth is crucial and proves valuable at every stage of a campaign.
One of the deepest parts of the rotation in Oklahoma City is the frontcourt, especially as it relates to players who can operate at center.
In fact, the Thunder starts two centers with both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting five. From there, Jaylin Williams has proven to be good enough to be a high-end backup big. Even Brandon Carlson, who is on a two-way contract again, played meaningful minutes last season.
So, where does Thomas Sorber fit after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft?
It’s worth noting that Sorber’s long-term plan is likely to take Hartenstein’s spot next to Holmgren in a few years when the roster gets more expensive. It’s going to be challenging to retain Hartenstein given the contract he’ll be worth when he becomes extension eligible, so a starting-caliber center to replace him will be important.
That’s where Sorber’s ultimate value will be realized, as he’s a bulky center with incredible vision and the strength to hold down the paint.
But in the meantime, he will still get plenty of opportunities. Even as a rookie, expect Sorber to play a ton of minutes.
Especially coming off a championship with more than 100 games played, OKC will want to load manage its players at times during the regular season. Whether that’s giving players like Hartenstein or Holmgren full games off, or even just limiting their minutes in certain contests, Sorber will get his chance to shine.
Whether it’s in the G League or at the NBA level, Sorber simply needs reps. He had a season-ending foot injury at the end of his lone collegiate season at Georgetown and hasn’t played in a game since. He missed NBA Summer League and will need to get back in game shape. That’s another reason the Thunder will look to get him on the court early in the 2025-26 campaign.
There will certainly be growing pains for the 19-year-old in his rookie season, but Sorber has such a high ceiling. Even though he’s playing on a contender with a crowded frontcourt, the talented center should get plenty of court time in year one.