Nets' Rookie Egor Demin Leads Brooklyn to Win against Milwaukee

The Brooklyn Nets had a rough start to the 2025-26 NBA season, but have started to find their rythym as the year progresses.

Brooklyn has won four of its last six contests, including back-to-back victories against Charlotte, Chicago. A young team who is likely attempting to position itself well in the lottery, its no surprise that the group struggled early on.

As the Nets' rookies, including a whopping five first round selections from the 2025 NBA Draft, continue to get more time on an NBA court, though, it also shouldn't be a surprise that the bunch has started to improve.

Led by veteran and former NBA champion Michael Porter Jr., who is averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc on 9 attempts per game, the rest of Brooklyn's roster has begun to find its roles alongside the team's star.

That includes No. 8 overall pick Egor Demin, who spent just one season at BYU before becoming the Nets' top pick in 2025.

On Monday, Demin led Brooklyn to its most recent win, a 127-82 triupmh against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that contest, the rookie guard tallied a team-high 17 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

Demin added 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, a block and 2 turnovers in the win. Alongside the top-10 pick, fellow 2025 first rounder Drake Powell chipped in 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench.

Powell, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 class, shot 4-of-7 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line while committing 3 turnovers.

With Demin starting to look more comfortable and Powell, as well as Danny Wolf and other Nets' rookies, showing flashes early in their careers, Brooklyn could have an interesting group of young players moving forward.

Demin is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.8% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range on more than 5 attempts in 22.9 minutes per game across his first 23 NBA contests. As the season continues to progress, Demin could continue to see more time and opportunity on the floor.

At 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, the 19-year-old has the potential to be a solid playmaking guard with great size, which is an archetype that NBA teams seem to covet.

