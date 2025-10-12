Yang Hansen Shows Major Improvement in Second Preseason Game
When the Portland Trail Blazers selected Yang Hansen with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, many fans and analysts were scratching their heads. The Chinese center was not projected to go that high and was viewed more as an early second-round pick. People were extremely skeptical.
However, he quickly showed his potential in NBA Summer League. In four games, the 7-foot-1 big man averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He was especially impressive in the Trail Blazers' 93-87 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, putting up 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes.
With NBA preseason underway, Hansen wasn't very active in the opener. He recorded just four points and four rebounds in 21 minutes, as Portland fell to the Golden State Warriors, 129-123.
However, last night against the Sacramento Kings, the story was very different. Hansen flashed that same skillset from Summer League, and finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three blocks in just 17 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and hit two of his three shots from downtown.
Hansen put himself in the right spots at the right times. He spaced the floor nicely, but never hesitated to cut to the basket or work his way into the paint. The kind of versatility is what's needed for an elite modern-day NBA big.
The Trail Blazers are starting to build an enticing young core, and Hansen has immediately joined that. He is a part of the new era of Portland basketball, alongside Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan and more.
With the return of franchise superstar Damian Lillard, along with veterans such as Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant, there is a healthy balance of youth and mentorship, which should benefit the roster as the organization continues to rebuild.
Even last season, the Trail Blazers were making some noise in a crowded Western Conference. They finished 36-46 and 12th in the West. Although it wasn't enough to make the Play-In Tournament, Portland missed the postseason by just three games, proving the rebuild is moving in the right direction.
Yang will have a prominent role this season next to Clingan. The 20-year-old will back up Portland's 2024 first-round pick, and with time to develop, the two should improve the Trail Blazers' performance at the center position.