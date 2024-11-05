Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Dominates with College-Like Stat Line
Zach Edey has quickly become a must-watch NBA player, towering over his competition at 7-foot-4, with the weight of traditional basketball on his shoulders.
In Monday night’s loaded NBA slate — where all 30 NBA teams were put to the test — Edey showed why he belongs in the big leagues.
In 29 minutes, Edey was able to amass 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. In shooting 11-for-12, including nailing his only 3-point attempt of the night, Edey was able to replicate his collegiate success.
Despite his and Ja Morant’s dominance, the Grizzlies fell to the overachieving Nets, 106-104.
Still, the Canadian’s performance is to be celebrated.
Selected at No. 9 in the 2024 NBA Draft after testing the waters in previous years, there were still doubts from many on whether Edey could see time on-court in the NBA at all, much less thrive. While performances like Monday’s may be seldom for awhile, he’s at least shown there is an enormously high ceiling somewhere waiting to be developed.
There’s no guarantee Memphis wants to lean heavily into playing through a traditional style center at this stage in the team’s rebuild, but night’s like Monday certainly create the vision for what Edey could one day become in the league.
Memphis is back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with a bout against Anthony Davis and the Lakers, a matchup that Edey surely has circled on his calendar.
