Kings Rookie Posts Fifth Double-Double vs. Lakers

At this point in the season, the Sacramento Kings have been figured out. They likely aren't going to make the postseason with an 8-24 record, placing 14th in the Western Conference and fourth in the lottery standings.

Sacramento's experiment with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis has been an utter disaster; the team is expected to blow it up soon. However, that doesn't mean the Kings have at least one bright spot in the form of rookie talent.

While Nique Clifford, the Kings' first-round pick, has received limited opportunities thus far, Maxime Raynaud has quickly become a contender for an All-Rookie team. The No. 42 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 10.6 points and six rebounds through 24 games.

Most recently, the former Stanford star put up 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 125-101 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a team-worst -22 in terms of a box plus-minus, but when watching him on the court, Raynaud may have been Sacramento's best performer.

The 22-year-old shot 8-for-10 from the field across 35 minutes, showing the trust he has built with head coach Doug Christie. Raynaud scored all of his points in the paint, with the only negatives being two turnovers and just one free-throw attempted.

Other than that, he displayed great poise in the post and a soft touch at the rim, taking advantage of switches onto smaller defenders such as Luka Doncic and other Laker guards.

On the defensive, there is still a bit of work to be done regarding the 7-foot-1 center's rim protection, but the potential is certainly there.

This was Raynaud's fifth double-double this season, and with Sabonis trade rumors sparking ahead of the deadline, the Kings would at least have a long-term replacement and development project if the All-Star departs.

Among rookies, the French big man currently ranks ninth in points per game, fifth in rebounds per game, eighth in blocks per game and 12th in field-goal percentage.

After the loss to the Lakers, Christie had plenty of praise for Raynaud, noting that he has managed to find his footing next to prominent players such as DeRozan and Russell Westbrook.

"One thing I like about Max is his poise," Christie said. "I thought early, he wasn't exactly sure. He is playing with Hall of Famers in DeMar (DeRozan) and Russ (Westbrook) and different things. I think he was a little like, 'What do I do with it?' Then all of a sudden... he is aggressive."

"When he is open and has time, he shoots the 3-pointer, which I'm totally OK with, but then now I think you're starting to see him pump-fake and put it on the floor."