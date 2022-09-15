Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Brandon Miller

Scouting Report: Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller 

Forward | Alabama 

Height: 6'9” | Weight: 200 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 20.59 

Brandon Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, Alabama

Prospect Profile 

Miller is already 19 years old, meaning he will be older than other potential one-and-done peers in this class. He will be 20 his entire freshman season at Alabama and 21 early in the 2023-24 season, which would be his rookie season in the NBA if he opted to enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Alabama freshman has great size as a combo forward that can play on the perimeter as a true wing or as a modern power forward. He’s the ideal build for the positionless NBA where versatility is key.

Despite being a tall forward, Miller has a very smooth jumper. He can hit jump shots moving off the bounce or in rhythm. He’s pretty good at generating his own shot, which will translate nicely given how isolation heavy the NBA is.

Miller thrives in the midrange, where he love to face up smaller defenders before making a move. His turnaround game is also effective, as he uses his height to elevate over defenders.

The incoming freshman has the range to shoot from beyond the arc but is not yet a consistent 3-point shooter. The mechanics and release are great, but his numbers aren’t where they need to be. If Miller is able to improve from beyond the arc this season and emerge as a legitimate 3-point shooter, he could be a lottery talent.

Miller has really good vision for a forward. He can whip a one handed pass with accuracy across the court and has high-low potential playing alongside a big in the frontcourt. He’s also comfortable bringing the ball up the floor and working as a facilitator. Relative to his size and position, Miller has good handles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He’s a strong finisher at the rim, where he often dunks with power. Miller is a pretty good athlete although he’s somewhat slim.

On the defensive end, he moves his feet really well. Miller is laterally quick for his size and uses his length to block shots. It will be something he’ll have to prove this season at Alabama, but he should theoretically be able to guard multiple positions moving forward.

If Miller was as young as other freshman in this class, he’d likely be a higher projected pick, but he should still easily be a first rounder regardless. He’s a former five-star recruit and one of the best wings in his class. The Alabama recruit won back-to-back Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year awards and was best player in the state over the past few years.

His father, Darrell Miller, played tight end at Alabama, meaning he’ll be a second-generation athlete in Tuscaloosa.

Highlights

Draft Projection 

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Players to Watch at the 2022-23 French LNB Pro A

By Ignacio Rissotto
Christian Koloko, Toronto Raptors
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Christian Koloko Offers Different Looks for Raptors

By Derek Parker
Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Can Jaden Hardy Step Up for Mavericks?

By Morten Stig Jensen
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke's Dereck Lively II

By Draft Digest Staff
Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: Can Warriors' Trio Break Into Strong Rotation?

By Draft Digest Staff
Kerr Kriisa
Newsfeed

Eurobasket Recap: Kerr Kriisa Flashes Impressive Skill

By Ignacio Rissotto
Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky's Cason Wallace

By Draft Digest Staff
JD Davison, Boston Celtics
Rookie Tracker

Rookie Fit Preview: JD Davison Offers Celtics Future Upside

By Derek Parker