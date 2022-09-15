NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama's Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller

Forward | Alabama

Height: 6'9” | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.59

Miller is already 19 years old, meaning he will be older than other potential one-and-done peers in this class. He will be 20 his entire freshman season at Alabama and 21 early in the 2023-24 season, which would be his rookie season in the NBA if he opted to enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Alabama freshman has great size as a combo forward that can play on the perimeter as a true wing or as a modern power forward. He’s the ideal build for the positionless NBA where versatility is key.

Despite being a tall forward, Miller has a very smooth jumper. He can hit jump shots moving off the bounce or in rhythm. He’s pretty good at generating his own shot, which will translate nicely given how isolation heavy the NBA is.

Miller thrives in the midrange, where he love to face up smaller defenders before making a move. His turnaround game is also effective, as he uses his height to elevate over defenders.

The incoming freshman has the range to shoot from beyond the arc but is not yet a consistent 3-point shooter. The mechanics and release are great, but his numbers aren’t where they need to be. If Miller is able to improve from beyond the arc this season and emerge as a legitimate 3-point shooter, he could be a lottery talent.

Miller has really good vision for a forward. He can whip a one handed pass with accuracy across the court and has high-low potential playing alongside a big in the frontcourt. He’s also comfortable bringing the ball up the floor and working as a facilitator. Relative to his size and position, Miller has good handles.

He’s a strong finisher at the rim, where he often dunks with power. Miller is a pretty good athlete although he’s somewhat slim.

On the defensive end, he moves his feet really well. Miller is laterally quick for his size and uses his length to block shots. It will be something he’ll have to prove this season at Alabama, but he should theoretically be able to guard multiple positions moving forward.

If Miller was as young as other freshman in this class, he’d likely be a higher projected pick, but he should still easily be a first rounder regardless. He’s a former five-star recruit and one of the best wings in his class. The Alabama recruit won back-to-back Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year awards and was best player in the state over the past few years.

His father, Darrell Miller, played tight end at Alabama, meaning he’ll be a second-generation athlete in Tuscaloosa.

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

