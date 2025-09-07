NBA Draft Scouting Report: BYU's AJ Dybantsa
Player Info
AJ Dybantsa
Wing | BYU
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 lbs
2026 Draft Age: 19.39
Prospect Profile
Many of the dynamic wing prospects who make their way to the NBA predicate their games on pure athleticism and elite physical traits. AJ Dybantsa has both of those things, but he also brings potentially generational skill and talent to go with it. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, he's the perfect size for an alpha number one option jumbo wing in today’s NBA. He gets it done on both ends.
What makes him unique is his ability to be slippery and elusive with the ball in his hands at his size. The incoming BYU freshman has moves that allow him to create advantages against the defense, but at the same time, he’s incredibly explosive and can use pure physical tools to get to his spots and finish with power. That combination has been the reason he’s dominated at every level to this point. While this season in Provo will be a noticeable jump in competition, there’s every reason to believe he will be a standout in the Big 12 at just 18 years old.
He’s one of three players in this class with a legitimate shot at going No. 1 overall. This is a unique draft class where there isn’t one clear prospect already penciled in as the top pick a year out. Dybantsa is very different from the other two contenders, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, given that he's more of a wing, while Peterson is a guard and Boozer is a forward.
Offensively, what jumps off the page is his ability to dominate the midrange. The versatile wing is a pure scorer who can rise up and pull over anybody defending him. Add in his ball-handling skills and athleticism, and he can manipulate his primary defender to score at will. He’s aggressive, he doesn’t shy away from getting to his spots and he has the mentality of a true alpha. He takes and makes extremely advanced shots because he’s confident in himself and in the package of moves he’s built.
Where Dybantsa really shines is in transition. He covers ground quickly, moves with explosion and can finish lobs or dunk on anybody in his path. That ability to cover space translates defensively as well. He moves well laterally and has the length and mobility to guard multiple positions. Right now, he’s somewhat slender, but adding strength will only expand his defensive versatility. In a few years, there’s a world where he can guard four positions at the NBA level. He’s disruptive, makes plays on that end and has the motor and contagious energy you want in a defensive playmaker.
When it comes to areas of weakness, his 3-point shot is the one to watch. It’s not necessarily a deficiency since his mechanics are sound and he’s already a strong midrange scorer. But expanding that range consistently will take his game to another level. If Dybantsa can reliably knock down 3-pointers, his case to be the number one overall pick becomes even stronger. If he struggles in that area, it will be the primary question mark on draft night. Beyond that, the challenge will be proving that everything he’s done translates at the college speed against better athletes, better defenses, and in faster-paced games.
Even then, Dybantsa has already proven himself against elite competition. He’s been a standout in FIBA tournaments, starred in the McDonald’s All-American Game and was one of the best players at the Nike Hoop Summit. He’s polished, but he also has massive upside. Everything points to him being the type of No. 1 overall pick a franchise can build around.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential No. 1 Pick in 2026 NBA Draft.
