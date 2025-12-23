What AJ Dybantsa’s 30-Point Triple-Double Reveals About His Playmaking Upside

Through the first seven games of AJ Dybantsa’s freshman season, many evaluators questioned whether the 18-year-old could live up to his preseason hype. That skepticism was not driven by poor performance, however, as the BYU Cougar averaged over 19 points and 6 rebounds on an efficient 61.4 TS% during that stretch. Instead, it stemmed from the sky-high expectations surrounding the ultra-talented forward and the standout early play of other 2026 top NBA Draft pick contenders, such as Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

However, Dybantsa has recently taken his play to the next level. In an undefeated strecthe 6-foot-9 Boston native has showcased the impressive scoring talent that has fueled discussions of him being the best prospect since Victor Wembanyama three years ago.

Over his last six games, Dybantsa has posted an incredible stat line, averaging 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while maintaining elite efficiency at 73.3 TS%. Those numbers mirror the production of many of the NBA’s brightest stars and help explain the lofty projections evaluators continue to make for him.

For Dybantsa to truly develop into one of the NBA’s best players, however, his progression as a playmaker remains a key part of that process. While he is likely to pan out as a high-level featured scorer at the next level, his ability to consistently drive offensive creation stands out as the clear swing factor in his case for the top overall pick in a competitive class that includes Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson.

Dybantsa’s near-six assist average over his last six outings is an encouraging sign and suggests that his playmaking ability may be progressing to the point where it meaningfully impacts his star projection and candidacy as the top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Still, his outlook in this area requires further evaluation over the course of the season, particularly as Big 12 play begins.

Dybantsa’s Recent Success as a Playmaker Is Notable, but Far From Conclusive

Nov 27, 2025; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Brigham Young University Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after a foul against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the second half at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dybantsa is clearly making progress as a playmaker, particularly in his court vision and ability to make quick decisions, both of which were on full display in his 33-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist outing against Eastern Washingotn. His growing comfort identifying weak-side outlets, firing quick perimeter swing passes, and processing reads in the middle of the BYU’s spaced-out offensive attack has stood out, allowing him to facilitate quality offense and rack up assists

Those skills provide projectable offensive value in both the same ways they do now and by serving as transferable building blocks for more advanced on-ball playmaking growth. Still, Dybantsa's playmaking remains largely reactive and tied to his scoring attacks, as he has not yet consistently reached the point of balancing scoring pressure with passing reads in real time, a defining trait of many of the NBA’s best creators.

Recently, though, Dybantsa has started to mix in a more balanced approach, actively weighing scoring opportunities against passing reads to generate better offensive outcomes on occasion. This can be seen through his work as a pick-and-roll ball handler, in which he's repeatedly been able to manipulate the screener's primary defender and create scoring opportunities in basic actions. That evolution is still very much a work in progress, and will need to be evaluated further as he continues his rapid development and faces tougher competition.

However, the fact that Dybantsa is making clear strides in this area is an encouraging signal for his long-term projection and star-level upside.