NBA Draft Scouting Report: Dayton's Hamad Mousa
Player Info
Hamad Mousa
Wing | Dayton
Height: 6'8” | Weight: 185 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.24
Prospect Profile
A dynamic wing with a versatile skillset, Mousa is quietly one of the most intriguing prospects in the country. If he can carve out a role at Dayton his freshman season, don’t be surprised if he’s one of the quickest risers on draft boards — especially after what scouts saw at Basketball Without Borders at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.
At 6-foot-8 with 7-foot-1 wingspan, Mousa can play upwards of three positions. He has good natural feel and is a great athlete. He has playmaking upside if he can continue to polish his game, but the raw tools are very intriguing. Mousa is known for being a scorer who can create for himself and finishes in a variety of ways around the rim. He also has a smooth jumper that projects to be reliable moving forward. While he has the upside to be a bigtime scorer, he also has the off-ball tools to be more of a complimentary offensive piece. He’s an underrated passer who can play as a jumbo guard or wing, but also has the size to play undersized power forward if he can get stronger. At this point, Mousa is still pretty thin from a physical standpoint. This limits him on the defensive end at times. If he can fill out a bit more and boast a stronger frame, his ceiling on both ends will be much more attainable.
Mousa is from Qatar and spent time developing more recently at NBA Global Academy. He is just the second player (Abood Abuissa - Sacred Heart) from Qatar to play Division I basketball. He’s been a well-known prospect for a while now and is following in the footsteps of his father — Yassin Mousa — who had tremendous success as a basketball player.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
