NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida State's Baba Miller

Baba Miller

Wing | Florida State

Height: 6'11” | Weight: 205 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.35

Prospect Profile

A versatile wing out of Spain, Miller is one of the top international prospects to go the college route this season. He’s got a unique skillset that has arisen through a massive growth spurt. Just a few years ago he was a 6-foot-2 guard, but now stands at 6-foot-11. Not only did he grow almost eight inches, but he also kept the guard skills.

Miller isn’t a great shooter, but has shown major improvement on that front. His ability to knock down 3-pointers this season at Florida State will absolutely be his swing skill. His shooting numbers will have a drastic impact on where he’s taken in the draft.

What’s most concerning with his shot isn’t necessarily the frequency at which it goes in, but rather the mechanics. Miller brings the ball all the way down upon to his waist during his shooting motion, which really slows down release time tremendously. He will need to tweak those mechanics to become a more effective perimeter shooter at the next level.

For a guy that’s nearly a 7-footer, Miller has a really good handle. He’s able to break down bigger defenders and get to the cup. Due to his frame, he does struggle to finish in traffic and isn’t as good against physical defenders. However, if he’s able to add weight to his frame that should naturally improve. Right now he’s very thin and will need to get stronger.

While Miller has shown some post moves in the past, we’re not sold on him being that type of player at the next level yet. This once again goes back to the concerns with his frame. Even this season at Florida State, he’ll be going up against some extremely physical defenders.

Luckily for Miller, he won’t need to rely on having a post game. He’s a unique prospect at 6-foot-11 that can score in other ways unlike other players of his size.

The passing is another plus for Miller, who should generate good positional assists numbers. He’s comfortable dishing the ball with either hand and can even pass well on the move. This should really open things up offensively for his teams moving forward.

On the defensive end, Miller is also versatile. He’s tall enough to guard bigger players but has the lateral quickness to play on the perimeter. To be clear, he’s not as quick as other smaller guards and wings, but for a guy of his size he’s got great relative agility.

Miller has good timing on that end of the floor, which is why he’s a quality shot blocker. If he does get beat by his defender off the dribble, he’s able to block shots from behind. He’s a really good chase down rim protector and in general just covers a lot of ground defensively. Miller is also disruptive in passing lanes.

To this point there has been some concern about Miller’s level of effort and energy when things aren’t going right, but that could be resolved in the Florida State system.

His full name is Papa Ababacar Bartolome Miller, and he began playing in the Real Madrid organization at just 12 years old. By 17, he made Euroleague debut and recently won the Adidas Next Generation Tournament with Real Madrid. Now, he'll take his talents to the college level.

There’s few prospects in this upcoming class that are as unique as Miller. He’s got a ton of upside, but just as much negative downside.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First-Round Pick or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

