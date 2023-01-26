NBA Draft Scouting Report: France's Bilal Coulibaly

Bilal Coulibaly

Wing | France

Height: 6'6” | Weight: 230 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 18.91

Prospect Profile

Coulibaly has long been known in scouting circles as one of the best European prospects in his age group. Currently playing for Metropolitans 92 in the Espoirs U21 French league, he’s been one of the most exciting players to watch.

While he hasn’t played much with the senior team, he has the luxury of NBA scouting departments being in town to watch Victor Wembanyama but also getting a glance at Coulibaly as well in his contests. With two-way potential and fantastic wing size, it makes sense why he’s a future NBA talent.

On the offensive end, he’s flashed the upside of being a guy who can lead team in scoring. He’s a smooth wing who is able to self-create, get to the rim and finish through contact at a good rate. It’s still early in his development and Coulibaly has very little high-level experience, but the flashes certainly make him a player worth tracking down for future drafts.

On the flip side, he’s also showcased some impressive defensive tools that should translate to the NBA game.

Although he’s been great in the U21 league, Coulibaly will likely need to see senior team reps at some point during the season, otherwise the leap in level of competition from Espoirs to the NBA might be too far for him to take in next year’s draft.

It’s unclear whether he will end up attempting to take the leap in the 2023 NBA Draft or wait another year, but there’s no question Coulibaly has the talent.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential First-Round Pick in 2023 or 2024 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

