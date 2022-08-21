Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: G League Ignite's Leonard Miller

Scouting Report: Leonard Miller

Leonard Miller

Forward | G League Ignite

Height: 6'10” | Weight: 210 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 19.56

Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

Prospect Profile 

Although he had quite a bit of interest from teams leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, Miller ultimately dropped out of the process and decided to spend a year in the G League with the Ignite. The Canadian forward attended the combine and looked solid, but is taking a bet on himself showing improvement in the upcoming season to potentially be selected higher than he would have the year prior.

For his size, Miller has good perimeter feel. He's comfortable with the ball in his hands and is confident in his overall game. What has concerned scouts up to this point has been his jumper and decision making. While the 6-foot-10 forward shows flashes of tremendous upside, he has just as many moments where he looks nowhere ready for the NBA game. 

Miller's jump shot doesn't look great mechanically, which is likely why he isn't efficient at all from beyond the arc. The lefty has no problem getting to the rim in the halfcourt and running the break in transition, but to reach his ceiling the jumper will need quite a bit of work. At this point, he's simply not a good shooter outside of the paint. 

If he can improve as a playmaker and limit the turnovers and mistakes, Miller could really reach a new level of upside. This will help in his potential of being a point forward, which NBA teams love in the modern game. He's still very raw, but will have to quickly adapt in the upcoming season.

The defense for Miller is promising, as he's got great size and is able to move his feet well. This should allow him to guard multiple positions moving forward. He still is somewhat undisciplined on that side of the ball, but playing in the G League system should help him clean that up. 

This season in the G League, he'll be playing with and against NBA level talent all season. In fact, with two potential first-round picks in Scoot Henderson and Sidy Cissoko playing alongside him with the Ignite there will be plenty of opportunity for Miller to prove he's an elite talent. 

Overall, until Miller shows more consistency, he projects to be a high risk, high reward type of player. The upside is certainly there, but will be put everything together?

Highlights 

Draft Projection 

Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

