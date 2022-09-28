Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman

Scouting Report: Nolan Hickman

Nolan Hickman

Guard | Gonzaga

Height: 6'2” | Weight: 180 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 20.13 

Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

Although he’s undersized and older than a lot of prospects in this upcoming class, Hickman could rise up draft boards with a solid sophomore campaign. Last season at Gonzaga, he finished with WCC All-Freshman Team honors.

In fact, he probably could have gotten drafted following that freshman campaign but opted to go back to school for another year.

Hickman will turn 20 years old right before the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s a poised player that boasts a combination of scoring and playmaking. A natural point guard, he plays extremely smart and truly impacts winning.

Hickman is great at controlling pace and is a capable game manager. Although he lacks height, the Gonzaga sophomore does combat that with a solid frame and strength.

A natural scorer, Hickman is known for being a quality 3-point shooter. He’s got a smooth, effortless shot that gets off quick. He takes and makes a ton of triples, which is key in the modern game. He’s certainly got room to grow as an efficient shooter from deep, but the signs are promising. Hickman also has a good midrange game and is effective in pull-up situations.

When the ball is in Hickman’s hands, he poses the threat of being a scorer or passer. He’s a shifty ball handler but also has the quickness to blow by. His change of speed is impressive and a huge reason he’s a future NBA talent despite being only 6-foot-2.

Hickman doesn’t get to rim much, which is likely due to his lack of height and preferring to stay on the perimeter away from bigs. As such, he often shoots too many 3-pointers. In fact, over half of his shot attempts last season were from beyond the arc. He’ll need to get more comfortable putting pressure on the rim to prove he's a well-rounded scorer this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Furthermore, Hickman needs improve from the free throw line, where he struggled relative to other guards last season.

Overall, Hickman is somewhat limited given the Gonzaga system and the team going through other players as offensive focal points. Could we see things at the NBA level that Hickman hasn’t been able to show yet?

In the upcoming season, his team will have championship aspirations. This puts a lot of pressure on Hickman as the point guard and floor general of this group.

Overall as a prospect, Hickman feels like a guy that has a pretty high floor but lacks the ceiling of many others in this class. With that in mind, he’s a former five-star recruit in 2021 class that led Led Wasatch Academy to a top-ten national ranking and a trip to Geico Nationals.

The Seattle native will look to show signs of improvement this season to increase his draft stock. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame's JJ Starling

By Draft Digest Staff
DD Logo
Newsfeed

Players to Watch at the 2022-23 Adriatic ABA League

By Ignacio Rissotto
Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson

By Draft Digest Staff
Victor Wembanyama, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Player Type Rankings

By Derek Parker
Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas
Newsfeed

The Three Level Scoring Potential of Arkansas Guard Nick Smith Jr.

By Bryce Simon
Jayden Nunn, 2023 NBA Draft, VCU
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: VCU's Jayden Nunn

By Draft Digest Staff
Tyrese Proctor, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke's Tyrese Proctor

By Draft Digest Staff
Keyonte George, IMG Academy
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Top Five Scorers

By Derek Parker