NBA Draft Scouting Report: Houston's Terrance Arceneaux

Terrance Arceneaux

Houston | Wing

Height: 6'7” | Weight: 190 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19

Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

A prospect that’s got everything a player needs to become an effective 3-and-D wing at the NBA level, Arceneaux impacts winning in so many ways. He’s got true winning DNA that will translate immediately with any team he plays for.

Arceneaux is extremely long and wiry, but is a great athlete. As an overall prospect, he doesn’t have a ton of weaknesses or gaps in his game. He’s at least passable at everything on the floor, although he thrives on the defensive end.

Offensively, his jumper is quick and smooth. He has room for improvement as a shooter, but everything is trending in the right direction on that front.

Arceneaux has gotten better of late handling the ball, but he certainly isn’t elite with it in his hands. He does have a few effective moves to generate his own shot, especially the behind the back move he likes to use to create space.

Overall, the Houston freshman isn’t yet a primary scoring option, but is solid as a complimentary offensive piece. He could emerge this season at the college level, but is joining an experienced team so it’s unlikely.

Where Arceneaux really makes him impact felt is defensively. He’s a good shot blocker, which is a result of the natural timing he has when tracking down the ball. He’s also a deflection machine, getting his hands in passing lanes often. He's got the length and quickness to defend a variety of positions effectively.

Arceneaux truly makes those around him better. He’s selfless and wants to make sure he gets the most out of his teammates to win games. The former four-star recruit is well respected by his peers because of this.

The Houston wing was a back-to-back state champion at Beaumont United High School in Texas, just East of Houston. He performed at the Iverson Classic and now will make the big leap to the college game. During his high school career, Arceneaux proved he can make the biggest shots in the biggest moments and doesn’t get flustered.

As a member of the Cougars this season, he’ll be playing with other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects in Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser. Arceneaux could be a guy that sticks around for another year at Houston and goes higher in the 2024 NBA Draft with another season under his belt.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

