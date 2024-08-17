NBA Draft Scouting Report: Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis
Player Info
Kasparas Jakucionis
Guard | Illinois
Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.07
Prospect Profile
A Lithuanian guard with good positional size, Jakucionis is the type of prospect who should only climb boards leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft. He won’t turn 19 years old until just before draft night, making him one of the younger first-round graded prospects in this class.
Jakucionis has phenomenal lead guard skills, boasting great court vision at 6-foot-5. Driving and dishing is the name of his game, as he thrives on setting up his teammates. When it comes down to it, the Illinois freshman simply makes those around him better. He’s a team player who generally makes things happen when the ball is in his hands. At times he gets caught trying to do too much, but as he continues to get more reps at the college level, Jakucionis will learn to better determine when he needs to take a step back and let the game come to him.
When it comes to scoring for himself, Jakucionis finishes well near the rim, though he is more of a finesse scorer in the paint than a power scorer. His jumper needs to get more consistent if his scoring package is going to be fully rounded out. He has a smooth shot, but as of today, it doesn’t fall at the rate that it needs to. Ultimately, if Jakucionis can emerge as a dynamic scorer — along with his already impressive facilitation abilities — he will be the perfect lead guard at the NBA level.
While his natural instincts on the defensive end are impressive, Jakucionis isn’t as laterally quick as other guards at this level. He still has the tools to be a solid defender, but he’s not expected to be a lockdown player on that end. Where he lacks some of the athleticism that a great defender needs, expect him to be a smart defender who still gets the job done.
Before going to Illinois, Jakucionis became one of the youngest players to ever suit up for a premier European club, FC Barcelona. He primarily spent his time with the club’s second team but did get some limited experience with the top squad. Longer term on the international stage, he will look to make an impact with Lithuania’s senior national team in the coming years as he continues to improve. He’s one of the country’s best prospects in recent history and has high expectations.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Late First-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.