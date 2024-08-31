NBA Draft Scouting Report: Illinois' Morez Johnson
Player Info
Morez Johnson
Forward | Illinois
Height: 6'9” | Weight: 230 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.42
Prospect Profile
Although he isn’t the tallest for his archetype and position, Johnson is incredibly strong and skilled which is why he has the chance to be a year-one impact player as a freshman. He’s powerful in the paint, finishes well through contact and has good footwork along with a great motor
Johnson is an efficient scorer which allows him to make an impact even when he’s not taking a high number of shot attempts. That’s partially due to the fact that he’s not currently a dynamic offensive player relative to some of his peers. He doesn’t have the scoring package that some of the other frontcourt prospects of his caliber do. With that in mind, Johnson’s face-up game is expanding and his overall offensive skillset continues to improve. As of today, he hasn’t been much of a jump shooter and prefers to score closer to the rim.
When it comes to halfcourt offense, Johnson is a good screener and rolls with purpose. He should be a good pick-and-roll player at the next level which is a valuable NBA characteristic. The Illinois freshman is also a walking double-double and an incredibly productive rebounder.
Johnson boasts versatility on the defensive end. He has the frame to body up nearly anyone, while also possessing the lateral quickness to defend in space effectively. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how many different situations he can prove to be effective in at the college level in the physical Big Ten Conference.
It will be interesting to see if the former four-star recruit ends up being more of an undersized center at the next level or if he can develop to the point where he can play in either frontcourt spot. That will be dictated by Johnson’s ability to step out and shoot the ball more, as well as a continued development of perimeter skills overall.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.
For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.