NBA Draft Scouting Report: Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic

Feb 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) drives around Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) drives around Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Player Info

Tomislav Ivisic

Center | Illinois

Height: 7'1” | Weight: 255 lbs

2025 Draft Age: 21.75

Feb 2, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) gets a hand from fans after an 87-79 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Prospect Profile

A Croatian 7-footer, Ivisic is extremely skilled and will have every opportunity to carve out an impactful NBA career. In his lone season at Illinois, he has been a primary contributor and an immediate starter.

Ivisic is very efficient from inside the arc and has good touch. He boasts a solid frame that he knows how to use well in the paint. He takes a high volume of 3-point shots, especially for his size. While he projects to be a good shooter at the next level and his mechanics are fluid, he still needs to get more efficient from that range. Ivisic is also an adequate free throw shooter, but he doesn’t get to the line near often enough — mostly because of his shot diet. 

Outside of scoring, the 7-footer is a good passer for his size. Passing is one area in which his skill and IQ pop the most. His assist production is promising and he takes good care of the ball. Ivisic is a double-double threat every game with his rebounding upside, too. Defensively, he isn’t as much of a rim protector as many 7-footers. But his sheer size and presence when he’s in the paint does deter opposing drivers, which has value in itself. Ivisic also moves well for his size overall. 

Having already played several years of professional ball in Montenegro prior to coming to Illinois, Ivisic is older than the average first-year college player. He’s the twin brother of Arkansas 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic, who will also be a 2025 NBA Draft prospect. 

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

