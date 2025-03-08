NBA Draft Scouting Report: Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic
Player Info
Tomislav Ivisic
Center | Illinois
Height: 7'1” | Weight: 255 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 21.75
Prospect Profile
A Croatian 7-footer, Ivisic is extremely skilled and will have every opportunity to carve out an impactful NBA career. In his lone season at Illinois, he has been a primary contributor and an immediate starter.
Ivisic is very efficient from inside the arc and has good touch. He boasts a solid frame that he knows how to use well in the paint. He takes a high volume of 3-point shots, especially for his size. While he projects to be a good shooter at the next level and his mechanics are fluid, he still needs to get more efficient from that range. Ivisic is also an adequate free throw shooter, but he doesn’t get to the line near often enough — mostly because of his shot diet.
Outside of scoring, the 7-footer is a good passer for his size. Passing is one area in which his skill and IQ pop the most. His assist production is promising and he takes good care of the ball. Ivisic is a double-double threat every game with his rebounding upside, too. Defensively, he isn’t as much of a rim protector as many 7-footers. But his sheer size and presence when he’s in the paint does deter opposing drivers, which has value in itself. Ivisic also moves well for his size overall.
Having already played several years of professional ball in Montenegro prior to coming to Illinois, Ivisic is older than the average first-year college player. He’s the twin brother of Arkansas 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic, who will also be a 2025 NBA Draft prospect.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
