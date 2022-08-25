Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Iowa's Kris Murray

Scouting Report: Kris Murray

Kris Murray

Forward | Iowa

Height: 6'8” | Weight: 225 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 22.84

Kris Murray, Keegan Murray, 2023 NBA Draft

Prospect Profile

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray, Kris Murray is projected to follow in his footsteps and become a first-round draft pick. Going back to school for his junior season, Murray could end up showing rapid development and rise up draft boards in the coming months. 

After not playing much as a freshman at Iowa, Murray had a solid sophomore campaign. Known for being a 3-point shooter, he knocked down nearly 40% of his triples last season. What's more impressive is that he stands at 6-foot-8 and is also solid on the defensive end. 

At this point, it doesn't appear Murray has the same overall upside as his brother, but does project to be a quality role player at the NBA level. He's got great size for a 3-and-D wing and also has a ton of experience under his belt. The fact that he will be 23 at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season will limit his ceiling on draft night, but still could help a playoff team immediately. 

In an expanded role, Murray could take his game to a whole new level. In fact, that's exactly what we saw from his twin last season at Iowa. Some prospects play the game in a way that doesn't truly allow them to flourish without opportunity, which is the case for Murray. He's often hidden by high level teammates, but if he's able to be a primary option this season could surprise people. 

Combo forwards that are fundamentally sound are typically good rotation players at the next level. Murray has proven to be effective on the wing or as a stretch four and can also defend a variety of positions. He's a good rebounder and is actually an underrated playmaker. 

As good as the shooting is for Murray, it does come in waves. Building on consistency as a shooter will be key in his development this season. 

After entering the 2022 NBA Draft without representation, Murray made a smart move by going back to play one more college season. He's expected to be one of the focal points of the team and should have every opportunity to prove he's ready to make the jump to the next level. 

If Murray is able to get more efficient from the free throw line and also increase his assist numbers, he could be a lock in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Highlights 

Draft Projection

Late First-Round Pick or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

