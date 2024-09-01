NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kansas' Rakease Passmore
Player Info
Rakease Passmore
Guard | Kansas
Height: 6'5” | Weight: 185 lbs
2025 Draft Age:
Prospect Profile
A 6-foot-5 perimeter-oriented prospect on a loaded Kansas roster, it will be fascinating to see what Passmore looks like as a freshman. There’s no question he’s one of the most athletic and talented players in his class, but he’ll need to find unique ways to stick out as an impact player to get minutes on the floor. Even then, NBA teams are evaluating prospects based on future potential, so Passmore doesn’t have to be a primary piece with the Jayhawks to get drafted in June.
Passmore does many things on both ends of the floor, which is part of the intrigue he brings as a player. Not only is he a walking highlight reel on the offensive end, but he leverages his athleticism to make plays on the defensive end as well. The Kansas freshman can play as an off-ball guard or more as a traditional wing, which allows him to slot into many different lineups.
Especially in transition, Passmore is tough to slow down. He gets down the floor quickly and is a high-flyer who finishes plays with authority. Anytime he gets in open space, the Jayhawk guard is at his best. Even then, he can also enhance an offense in halfcourt setting with his ability to shoot off the catch or in movement scenarios. Passmore has the creation upside to get to his spots and generate looks for himself, largely due to his craftiness, foundational skills and ability to change pace quickly.
As a defender, Passmore has the chance to really enhance his draft stock this season if he’s able to leverage his physical tools and athleticism to lock down the talent he will go up against in the Big 12. If he’s able to shine on that end of the floor and truly reach his two-level ceiling, don’t be shocked if he’s one of the fastest risers on draft boards. Again, he is able to defend effectively against players taller than him due to his strong frame and athleticism.
Passmore finished his high school career at Combine Academy as a four-star prospect, which gave him exposure to the Overtime Elite circuit. He has played against elite competition at that level for the past few seasons, which should only make him even more ready to impact Kansas' success as a freshman. He isn’t the tallest player, but Passmore plays much bigger than his physical frame with his ability to overpower defenders along with the fact that he’s generally more athletic than nearly anyone he matches up against.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
