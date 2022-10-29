NBA Draft Scouting Report: Lithuania’s Marek Blazevic

Marek Blazevic

Center | Lithuania

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 205 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 21.81

Prospect Profile

When it comes to international prospects, there are a few examples in recent history in which players selected late in the second round who break that mold. Generally older, medium-floor/low-ceiling players who are drafted after having at least one full season of solid production under their belt, while playing major minutes in a top-tier international league. The common thread between those players is generally their consistency at one specific basketball skill which could turn them into specialists down the line.

One prospect who is starting to play his way into that conversation is Marek Blazevic, a 21 year old, 6-foot-11 Lithuanian center who is currently playing for Obradoiro in the Spanish ACB.

He has been very productive during the early stretch of the season, scoring and rebounding at a solid rate while being efficient from the floor.

Blazevic plays as a traditional offensive center who is extremely polished at making shots around the basket. He shows a combination of size, footwork, coordination and touch below the rim which makes him a scoring threat in the paint both in post-ups and in easy catch-and-finish situations despite not being especially explosive as a finisher at the rim.

Despite his productivity, Blazevic’s case as an NBA prospect begins to turn flimsy when looking at his defensive profile. His impact when defending away from the rim ranges from non-existent to negative, as he is not really switchable in space, and even his rim protection is limited given his lack of explosiveness off a standstill.

The bottom line is that Blazevic does one thing really well, which is scoring at the rim, and NBA teams have shown they value older international specialists (like 2017 Draft pick Sasha Vezenkov or 2019 pick Vanja Marinkovic) enough to draft them in the late second round. It sounds like a stretch, but at the end of the day, it just takes one team who values Blazevic and his interior self-creation enough to overlook the defensive limitations.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

