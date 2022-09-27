NBA Draft Scouting Report: Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson

Gibson Jimerson

Guard | Saint Louis

Height: 6'5” | Weight: 205 lbs

2023 Draft Age:

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

With a significant increase in minutes and role last season (21.6 minutes per game and 6.4 field goal attempts per game to 33.8 minutes and 12.5 attempts), Jimerson delivered a breakout season that should have him firmly on draft radars moving forward. The sniper finished third in the conference in scoring and fifth in 3-point percentage.

The third-team All-Atlantic 10 selection led Saint Louis in scoring and his 87 made three-pointers was tied for the second most in school history.

Clearly Jimerson’s NBA appeal is his knockdown three-point shooting. 2.5 made threes per game last season with a 41% career mark on 357 attempts.

Equipped with a high and quick release, Jimerson offers a mix of deep range and shot versatility from movement threes, dribble jumpers, and catch-and-shoots. He’s arguably his best in spot up and catch-and-shoot situations where he respectively ranks in the 92nd and 83rd percentiles including knocking down 47% of his unguarded catch-and-shoot threes (40-84). Jimerson’s off the dribble three-point shooting is just as, if not more, lethal as he connected on 47.1% of his attempts (16-34).

When you possess shooting gravity, especially with range, being able to attack closeouts is critical. Jimerson can attack closeouts to either get to the rim or pullup. Since he lacks the ideal vertical pop and explosion at the rim (no dunks last season on 132 rim attempts), the pullup is key. He is only shooting 31.4% on dribble jumpers, a mark that we’ll monitoring.

Defensively, he’s not blessed with the physical tools of a plus defender and will not be relied upon to be a stopper by any stretch. Jimerson must rely on consistent effort and sound positioning to be a competitive defender.

Jimerson is a near lock to enter his name in the 2023 draft to at least receive feedback. Whenever he officially does enter though, he’ll be amongst the top shooters in the class.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 or 2024 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.