NBA Draft Scouting Report: Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond

Kadary Richmond

Guard | Seton Hall

Height: 6'6” | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 21.83

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

Richmond initially burst on the draft scene as a strong and shifty two-way guard during his freshman year at Syracuse. At that point, he started to gain draft buzz.

After transferring to Seton Hall last season, he was expected to make a pertinent leap in his game that didn't quite happen and resulted in his draft stock being as low as it has ever been.

Richmond’s defensive playmaking is arguably his most valuable NBA skill, which makes starting here a must. His mix of size, length, quick hands and instincts can immediately impact an NBA game on and off the ball.

There might not be a more disruptive collegiate guard than Richmond and it showed right away during his freshman year at Syracuse. His disruption, activity and instincts out of a zone, especially in passing lanes, was fairly reminiscent of Matisse Thybulle being a force in Washington’s 2-3 zone.

He's also a solid passer, and it seems like Richmond’s passing ability and vision doesn't get mentioned enough even after dishing out a ton of assists in his sophomore season. Maybe it’s because his defensive prowess or concerns about his jumper (more on that later) overshadows it. Whatever the reasons are, he’s clearly a gifted passer with size at the point guard spot.

There aren't too many passes, if any, that he can’t make. Whether it’s off a live dribble, in ball screen situations, halfcourt or transition, Richmond brings passing versatility in terms of situation and pass type.

Not only can he pass, but Richmond can also create for himself. At 6-foot-6, he effectively leverages his shifty handle and strength to keep defenders off balance and create separation for quality attempts. He’s a tough shot maker and clever below the rim finisher that finishes with touch, strength and athleticism.

He still must improve as a more consistent shooter, especially from deep, but has at least incrementally developed there with a bit more volume. Even if Richmond doesn't develop into a knockdown 3-point shooter, he’s shown the flashes of being a capable shotmaker that could potentially keep defenses honest.

An expected increase in role and usage should help give Richmond every opportunity to take the leap. With the departures of two pro-level guards in Bryce Aiken and Jared Rhoden plus being one of the only returning guards, much of the primary handling and perimeter attack will depend on his scoring, facilitation and decision-making. This is not a make or break season for Richmond, but it’s a pivotal one where he’s set up to return to a consensus draftable prospect, perhaps as a first rounder.



Highlights

Draft Projection

Potential Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

