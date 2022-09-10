NBA Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina’s GG Jackson

GG Jackson

Forward | South Carolina

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 18.52

Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports

Prospect Profile

One of the youngest prospects in this upcoming class, Jackson will still be 17 at the start of the college season. He’ll still be 18 on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft and won’t turn 19 until two months into the 2023-24 NBA season.

A highly skilled power forward, Jackson was the No. 1 high school player in the 2023 class before reclassifying into the 2022 class.

On the offensive end, Jackson is more of a modern forward. He lacks a true post game, but is still very effective as a scorer. Especially in the modern NBA, that shouldn’t hold him back. He loves the turnaround fadeaway in the midrange and is starting to become a more reliable 3-point shooter.

Jackson definitely isn’t a great shooter from deep, but is reliable when open and has time to get his shot off. Where he really thrives is in transition. He likes to pull the rebound off the rim and run with it. He’s light on his feet and moves well for a guy of his size.

As an isolation scorer, the South Carolina freshman is special. He’s got a great handle and can generate his own shot. With the NBA becoming so heavy in isolation situations, his game should translate well at the next level. Not many guys his size are legitimate playmakers.

Overall, Jackson reads the game well and has good natural feel. His solid footwork translates on both ends, especially on defense. While he does lack length as it relates to wingspan, the combination of quick feet and strength allows him to defend multiple positions.

The young forward’s size and skillset is ideal for modern NBA and he’s still so young that there’s optimism he’ll only get better even if he does struggle early on at the college level.

The former five-star prospect is the highest recruit the Gamecocks have ever landed. As a junior at Ridge View High School he earned South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Prior to committing to play for the Gamecocks, Jackson was originally set to attend North Carolina but backed out.

Jackson played for team USA and helped them win gold at the U18 Americas Championship earlier this year.

Given how young he is, Jackson could definitely end up being a guy that needs a second college season to improve his draft stock. If not, he should be someone a team takes a swing on in the first round even if he struggles as a freshman.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

