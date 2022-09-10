Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina’s GG Jackson

Scouting Report: GG Jackson

GG Jackson

Forward | South Carolina

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 210 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 18.52 

South Carolina Basketball

Prospect Profile

One of the youngest prospects in this upcoming class, Jackson will still be 17 at the start of the college season. He’ll still be 18 on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft and won’t turn 19 until two months into the 2023-24 NBA season.

A highly skilled power forward, Jackson was the No. 1 high school player in the 2023 class before reclassifying into the 2022 class.

On the offensive end, Jackson is more of a modern forward. He lacks a true post game, but is still very effective as a scorer. Especially in the modern NBA, that shouldn’t hold him back. He loves the turnaround fadeaway in the midrange and is starting to become a more reliable 3-point shooter.

Jackson definitely isn’t a great shooter from deep, but is reliable when open and has time to get his shot off. Where he really thrives is in transition. He likes to pull the rebound off the rim and run with it. He’s light on his feet and moves well for a guy of his size.

As an isolation scorer, the South Carolina freshman is special. He’s got a great handle and can generate his own shot. With the NBA becoming so heavy in isolation situations, his game should translate well at the next level. Not many guys his size are legitimate playmakers.

Overall, Jackson reads the game well and has good natural feel. His solid footwork translates on both ends, especially on defense. While he does lack length as it relates to wingspan, the combination of quick feet and strength allows him to defend multiple positions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The young forward’s size and skillset is ideal for modern NBA and he’s still so young that there’s optimism he’ll only get better even if he does struggle early on at the college level.

The former five-star prospect is the highest recruit the Gamecocks have ever landed. As a junior at Ridge View High School he earned South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Prior to committing to play for the Gamecocks, Jackson was originally set to attend North Carolina but backed out.

Jackson played for team USA and helped them win gold at the U18 Americas Championship earlier this year.

Given how young he is, Jackson could definitely end up being a guy that needs a second college season to improve his draft stock. If not, he should be someone a team takes a swing on in the first round even if he struggles as a freshman. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection 

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

NBA Draft
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to Future NBA Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
Dyson Daniels
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Pelicans' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
Newsfeed

Rookie Fit Preview: Will AJ Griffin's Perimeter Shooting Impact Hawks This Season?

By Morten Stig Jensen
Kel'el Ware, Oregon, 2023 NBA Draft
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Oregon’s Kel’el Ware

By Draft Digest Staff
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Kings' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff
2022 Pangos Festival
Newsfeed

2022 Pangos Festival Takeaways

By Jam Hines
Cam Whitore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Villanova's Cam Whitmore

By Draft Digest Staff
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Detroit Pistons' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff