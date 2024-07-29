NBA Draft Scouting Report: Spain's Hugo Gonzalez
Player Info
Hugo Gonzalez
Wing | Spain
Height: 6'6” | Weight: 205 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 19.37
Prospect Profile
A Spanish wing standing at 6-foot-6 with guard skills, Gonzalez has one of the most intriguing skillsets in this entire draft class. He has a strong frame and good athleticism for his size, all while boasting a great handle and shiftiness with the ball.
When it comes to players with baseline skillsets to make an early impact in the NBA, Gonzalez fits the mold. He could be a legitimate contributor as a rookie with his NBA-ready frame and foundational skillset. He’s extremely smart and his IQ stands out on both ends of the floor.
Offensively, he’s a good passer and his natural feel is very clear. While he likely won’t be a lead guard at the next level, he has secondary creation upside that would benefit nearly any team. As a perimeter threat, he can make those around him better. He will need to improve his 3-point shot, but Gonzalez is a good free throw shooter and has solid shot mechanics. If he can increase both his volume and efficiency from deep, his draft stock will rise even more.
On both ends of the floor, Gonzalez has a high motor and is extremely aggressive. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and does the little things that impact winning. He also has a ton of defensive upside and has proven to be very disruptive at times. This side of the ball is where his IQ really shines, especially given he defends up or down a position. He has really gotten good at defending guys bigger than him, leveraging his strength and frame. The two-way potential is tremendous with him.
Gonzalez has spent time playing against top competition the past few years and is a proven prospect. Between his time playing with the Spanish team in FIBA competition and his EuroLeague experience, he’s ready to make an impact at the NBA level now.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Early Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
2025 Big Board
