Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Tennessee's Julian Phillips

Scouting Report: Julian Phillips

Julian Phillips

Wing | Tennessee 

Height: 6'8” | Weight: 200 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 19.63

Julian Phillips, 2023 NBA Draft, Tennessee

Prospect Profile 

Tennessee will have one of the best wings in the country this season in Phillips. With great positional size at 6-foot-8, he’ll be used in many different ways on both ends of the floor. His length will allow him to guard multiple positions at a high level, which will make him very attractive to NBA teams.

If Phillips can improve as a shooter, it’s easy to see a scenario in which he becomes a highly impactful 3-and-D wing. It’s not that his shot is bad now, but he is somewhat limited. He’s proven to be effective in catch-and-shoot situations from both the midrange and beyond the arc, but Phillips hasn’t had to convert on more difficult looks.

At the next level, shots have to get off more quickly and are very rarely uncontested. In general, whether or not Phillips can generate his own shot at the next level and score in isolation will be interesting.

Even if he doesn’t evolve into a shot creator, he’s still effective when he’s created for and in transition. He’s able to use his athleticism and length on the break to get easy buckets. Phillips is also a fantastic cutter, always finding himself in the right place on offense. This knack for finding the ball is also something that’s resulted in him pulling down offensive rebounds at a high rate.

What’s really impressive about Phillips is how good he is with both of his hands. Whether it’s the direction he drives the ball or the hand he finishes with at the rim, he’s effective left or right.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The swing factors for the freshman will be getting stronger and becoming more of a creator. Either way, he should end up being a first rounder in the 2023 NBA Draft and one of the better players we’ve seen come through Tennessee in recent years.

Before landing at Tennessee, Phillips was offered an $800,000 contract with the G League Ignite and also considered joining Overtime Elite. The five-star prospect really broke out his senior season and emerged as one of the best wings in his class. During that final high school season, he led Link Academy to 33-2 record and a trip to the GEICO National Championship game. 

Highlights

Draft Projection 

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

Want to know more about other potential 2023 NBA Draft prospects? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board. 

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (31)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Hawks' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest Staff14 hours ago
Keyonte George, IMG Academy
Mock Drafts & Big Boards

2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Shooting Guards

By Draft Digest Staff18 hours ago
Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr.

By Draft Digest StaffAug 13, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Celtics' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest StaffAug 12, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite, 2023 NBA Draft
Mock Drafts & Big Boards

2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Point Guards

By Draft Digest StaffAug 12, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, Mark Cuban
Draft Pick Tracker

A Comprehensive Guide to the Mavericks' Future Draft Picks

By Draft Digest StaffAug 12, 2022 10:43 AM EDT
Dariq Whitehead, 2023 NBA Draft, Duke
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Duke's Dariq Whitehead

By Draft Digest StaffAug 12, 2022 10:42 AM EDT
Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Texas’ Dillion Mitchell

By Draft Digest StaffAug 12, 2022 8:00 AM EDT