NBA Draft Scouting Report: Texas’ Dillion Mitchell

With perhaps the most bounce of any player in this class, Mitchell is the type of prospect that is a walking highlight reel. He legitimately jumps so high that his head is at or above the rim on a regular basis.

A versatile prospect, Mitchell will play quite a bit on the wing at the next level, but also is strong enough to hold his own as an undersized power forward.

The Texas freshman thrives in transition where he’s nearly impossible to stop with a single defender. Mitchell is an elite finisher that shoots a high percentage due to the quality shots he takes.

In fact, most of his shot attempts take place in the paint. While he’s an improved shooter in the midrange, Mitchell has a lot of work to do with his jumper. That’s his swing skill over the next year, but as of now he’s not a 3-point shooting threat.

If he is able to develop a consistent shot from deep, Mitchell could legitimately end up being a top-five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The mechanics look fluid, but he hasn’t proven to be a shooter thus far.



The lefty is one of the better offensive rebounders in this entire class and is known for cleaning up misses on offense with putback dunks. Mitchell has great body control and has no problem finishing in traffic.

The incoming freshman heavily favors his left and on the offensive side of the ball, but will need to get more comfortable operating with his right hand moving forward.

With that in mind, the forward is an improved ball handler but still needs to get better to play wing at the NBA level.

What makes Mitchell so special is his impact on the defensive end. He guards multiple positions at a high level and is one of the most versatile defenders in this class.

As a prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, Mitchell’s athleticism and defensive upside should land him in lottery even if his shot doesn’t come around. He plays within himself and is a good positional rebounder.

Mitchell recently won MVP of the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic following a 2022 Geico National Championship with Montverde. He played alongside fellow 2023 lottery talent Dariq Whitehead as perhaps the best wing duo in the country.

Early to Mid-Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

