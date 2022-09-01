NBA Draft Scouting Report: UCLA’s Adem Bona

Adem Bona

Forward | UCLA

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 235 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.24

Amanda Inscore/The News-Press - USA Today Network-Florida-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Prospect Profile

A raw, but strong and physical big, Bona’s draft stock is difficult to pin down. He could easily shine this season at UCLA, but also might need more than one college season to prove its worth making the jump to the NBA.

Offensively, most of Bona’s shots come in the paint. In fact, he dunks nearly everything he gets his hands on. He uses his strength to overpower defenders and get a shot near the rim. He’s got good hands and is effective when catching the ball on the block.

With that in mind, the 6-foot-10 forward also has good footwork and solid moves off the dribble. He’s got an effective spin move he likes to use in the paint and overall is very quick for his size. This has proven to be helpful in his transition game. He’s a quick leaper that explodes to the rim and has the ability to finish with either hand.

While Bona isn’t a 3-point shooter at this point, his midrange jumper is respectable. It certainly isn’t a strength in his offensive game, but is something he’s improved on. Although his free throw shooting isn’t good, you can see a world in which he ultimately develops into a perimeter shooter down the road. Again, he’s still a raw prospect.

On the defensive end, Bona is a good shot blocker and overall rim protector. He’s got a good combination of length and bounce that allows him to alter shots regularly. He’s also good in pick-and-roll defense given how much ground he can cover.

With that in mind, the UCLA freshman does rely on his athleticism too much at times. He’s prone to fouls and isn’t the best within a system. It will be good to see him in a college scheme as it relates to team defense.

Bona plays with a ton of energy and effort, which results in him making a ton of positive plays simply by outworking his opponent. He’s a traditional big which does limit his upside some in the modern NBA, but he does have the versatility to play either power forward or center.

Bona was born in Nigeria, but has spent most of his time playing in Turkey. He didn’t start playing organized basketball until his early teens, right around the time he moved to Turkey to play. He became a Turkish citizen in 2018 and then joined Prolific Prep in California back in 2020.

Now a five-star recruit, he still represents Turkey in FIBA events. At the college level, he will be playing alongside another five-star recruit in Amari Bailey at UCLA next season.

Given how raw he is, will be interesting to see how quickly Bona develops. If doesn’t rise to be a projected first rounder in the 2023 NBA Draft, could be a good candidate to rise in 2024.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

