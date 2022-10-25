Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: USC’s Tre White

Scouting Report: Tre White

Tre White 

Guard | USC

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.41 

USC

Prospect Profile

Not only does White have the positional height needed to make it in the NBA, but he's also already filling out and has the strength and weight to go along with it. A long, versatile guard, the USC freshman could be a one-and-done prospect if all goes well.

A natural scorer, the 6-foot-7 guard has a smooth shot that he gets off quickly. With that in mind, he doesn't get much elevation on his jumper which can sometime allow defenders to alter his shot. If he can start to rise above defenders when shooting, it will only increase his efficiency. 

Not only can White shoot, but he's also very comfortable taking his defender off the dribble and has a good midrange pull-up game. When on the perimeter, he has a go-to single crossover into a pull-up from deep move as well. 

One thing that really sticks out for White is his ability to use shot fakes. He's great at generating a better look by fooling his defender with effective fakes. 

One area he could improve is his finishing. While he's not a bad finisher at the rim, White definitely favors his right hand at times. He will need to showcase his left-handed ability at the college level.

As it relates to versatility, White could ultimately play four positions when needed. He can play either guard spot as well as either forward slot in a perimeter-oriented lineup. While we don't see him really being a primary point guard at the next level, he certainly has the ability to pass and make plays for others. 

White is a plus rebounder for his position, using his height to pull down boards at a high rate. Furthermore, we've heard he is actually still growing. Combine that with the bounce he has and the athleticism really pops. 

While he isn't very laterally quick, White's positional size helps on the defensive end. With his size and frame, he can effectively defend three positions well, although we wouldn’t consider him an elite defender.

A former top-30 recruit coming out of high school, the Dallas native played his senior season at Prolific Prep in California alongside Adem Bona (UCLA) and M.J. Rice (Kansas) who will likely get draft buzz this season.

He led his team to the GEICO High School Basketball National Tournament, where Prolific Prep upset Sunrise Christian, the top team in the country, before losing to Link Academy in the next round. 

USC doesn't necessarily have a championship roster, but there's a handful of future NBA talents that will be playing with White this season.

Highlights 

Draft Projection 

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

