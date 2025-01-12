NBA Draft Scouting Report: Utah's Gabe Madsen
Player Info
Gabe Madsen
Guard | Utah
Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 lbs
2025 Draft Age: 24.15
Prospect Profile
A 6-foot-6 guard playing for Utah, Madsen has shown steady improvement in each of his five collegiate seasons and is worthy of NBA consideration. The skill that really jumps out for Madsen is his 3-point shooting, which is something he does at very high volume.
The Utes guard takes most of his shot attempts from beyond the arc, which is really his specialty. While his 3-point shooting accuracy may not appear to be elite, the level of difficulty of his shots and the range he extends out to on shots result in those splits being a bit skewed. He’s a proven shooter who has the size and potential to translate the perimeter effectiveness at the next level. He likely won’t ever be a starter, but there have been plenty of players with his archetype at the college level who end up carving out roles as bench shooters in the NBA.
Madsen has a twin brother, Mason, who was his teammate during his freshman season at Cincinnati and now again in their fifth-year season at Utah. He’ll be 24 on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, so he is much older than many of the players in this class, but he has the shooting upside that teams covet in the modern game.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
