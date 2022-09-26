NBA Draft Scouting Report: VCU's Jayden Nunn

Jayden Nunn

Guard | VCU

Height: 6'4” | Weight: 190 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 22.13

After a solid freshman campaign with averages of 8.6 points per game and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 36% from beyond the arc (2.9 attempts per game), Nunn is a must track NBA prospect that’s poised for a breakout sophomore year. The two-way combo guard’s first year was highlighted by an Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team selection and scoring in double figures nine times including a career high 21 points against #22 ranked UConn and ending the year with 18 points on 6-of-10 from deep.

He's a gifted scorer and smooth shooter with crisp self creation off the bounce. He’s at his best operating in PNRs (85th percentile as a PNR ball handler per Synergy) where he can score on multiple levels and has flashed passing chops. His 42% mark on pull-ups in the half court Nunn adds to his scoring versatility by being a proficient off ball threat in catch and shoots (88th percentile per Synergy).

Nunn’s defense may be my favorite part of his game. Simply put, he gets after it and has been an ideal fit in VCU’s pressure-based defense philosophy. He takes on any defensive challenge and is consistently engaged and active whether it’s at the POA, on the wing or in help (1.5 steals per game). He’s awesome at utilizing his fluid hips and length to mirror opponents for stops and create defensive events.

From Bones Hyland, Vince Williams. Jr, Larry Sanders, and Eric Maynor, Jayden Nunn appears to be next in line amongst VCU draft picks in recent memory.

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

