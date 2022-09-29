Skip to main content

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Villanova's Mark Armstrong

Scouting Report: Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong

Guard | Villanova

Height: 6'2” | Weight: 180 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 19.34

Villanova Wildcats Basketball

Prospect Profile

Armstrong is an extremely quick combo guard that will play a huge role on a talented Villanova team as a freshman. While he does lack height, he’s a great athlete and is strong relative to his weight.

What’s evident about Armstrong is that he’s tough and plays with an edge. He’s got New Jersey flare and his energy on the floor is contagious.

Most players of Armstrong’s size play below the rim, but he’s quite the opposite. The Villanova guard is very bouncy and leverages his vertical and powerful pop to play above the rim often.

When he’s not dunking the ball, he has impressive body control and finishes well in traffic for an undersized guard. Armstrong has a great series of dribble moves he uses, with the crossover being his most frequent and effective option.

The midrange is where Armstrong is tough to defend. He’s dangerous just inside of the arc, manipulating his defenders with his ability to pull-up with a jumper or take them to the rim. A legitimate self-creator, he has no problem getting to his spots and scoring.

Armstrong also has a promising 3-point stroke and has shot the ball well from deep in recent events. While his shot does have some dip in it, he’s fundamentally sound and has good mechanics.

An improving facilitator, Armstong’s ability to pass the ball and orchestrate the offense will be something he will need to really flash this year. Any player of his size has to do more than score to get drafted.

On the defensive end, he is quick and pesky but struggles in quite a few situations. He generates steals at a solid rate but is also easily bullied by bigger offensive players.

Armstrong will be playing on a Villanova team with championship aspirations this season. The former four-star recruit will get a ton of opportunity to play in front of NBA scouts with Cam Whitmore as a teammate.

Following a successful career at St. Peter’s Prep, Armstrong helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship this summer. This was actually an event in which he got to play alongside Whitmore.

Armstrong has a lot to prove, but he should get consideration in the 2023 NBA Draft. 

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

