NBA Draft Scouting Report: Virginia's Reece Beekman

Reece Beekman

Guard | Virginia

Height: 6'3” | Weight: 190 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 21.70

Prospect Profile

While he’s not the most flashy guard in the country, Beekman simply gets the job done and produces. He’s a 6-foot-3 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana that is in his third season for head coach Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers. With a surface level look at Beekman’s stats you may not come away impressed, but when digging into his game and watching him play it’s easy to see why he’s a future NBA prospect.

The Cavalier is simply one of the best in the country as it relates to creating for others without turning the ball over. His assist numbers are even more impressive when you consider how slow Virginia plays as a team.

The Scotlandville High School product is able to attack defenses in multiple ways to draw defenders and manufacture open looks. NBA teams will love the amount of ball screens he has played in at Virginia and his ability to create for teammates out of those.

Beekman, while not the most explosive athlete, is able to use a functional handle combined with great start and stop suddenness to create advantages in isolation.

When playing off the ball, something he can do and will be asked to do at the next level, he showcases a nice shot fake to attack closeouts and leverage that into open opportunities for his teammates.

He’s also a solid defender and quality 3-point shooter. It’s not often you see a point guard that has the facilitation upside the Beekman has while also having 3-and-D impact.

Turn any Virginia game on and you will be sure to see him draw the assignment of the opposing team's best perimeter offensive player.

He has an uncanny ability to simply mirror the movements of the offensive player, allowing him to stay in front. In the few, and there are few, situations where Beekman does get beat he is incredibly active and accurate swiping at the ball and generating a steal or forcing a turnover.

Beekman’s contribution on the defensive end goes beyond his on ball acumen. He possesses a high basketball IQ that allows him to be a major contributor in his team’s overall defense by using that to execute rotations, without over helping, and anticipate passes to get steals and deflections.

While his ultimate value comes from his passing and defense, shooting is an important skill for almost any prospect. While the volume is low, the junior guard has shown great improvement year-over-year while at Virginia. His efficiency has continued to climb as the jumper improves which is very promising.

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

