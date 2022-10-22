Skip to main content

Banchero, Mathurin Continue to Lead 2022 Rookies

Paolo Banchero and Bennedict Mathurin continue to lead a strong rookie class a couple games into the NBA regular season.

With some shaky first games out of the way, the NBA’s newest group saw another round of action on Friday night.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin, who both led the 2022 class in Wednesday’s group of games, dazzled again.

Banchero against looked like one of the best players on the court, this time against Atlanta. He posted 20 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. He struggled with efficiency and turnovers, but looked like a star nonetheless.

Mathurin won the night, though, finishing with 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting. He finished 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and tacked on five rebounds and two assists.

Another Pacers rookie, Andrew Nembhard, continued his hot start, scoring 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

The Pistons duo of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren again finished with solid lines, with Ivey finishing with 17 points and Duren finishing with eight, both on 50 percent shooting.

The Grizzlies, who draft four rookies and added even more undrafted players, got some production from their newest crop in their second game. Jake LaRavia finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and David Roddy hit two 3-pointers to finish with eight points.

The Rockets’ duo has yet to find its groove after a blistering preseason slate. Jabari Smith Jr. has shot just 9-for-31 thus far in two regular season games. Eason, who looked like the premier rookie and even player in the preseason, has scored eight and six points in his first two contests.

Rookies continue to face off both head to head and against established stars Saturday, with Ivey and Mathurin facing off at 6 p.m. and Smith Jr. and the Rockets taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at 7 p.m.

