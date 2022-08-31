Rookie Fit Preview: How Jabari Smith Jr. Fits with the Current Rockets' Roster

After a crowded 2022 Draft, it’s clear the Houston Rockets now have several key pieces of their rebuild already on their roster.

With Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and TyTy Washington, its clear Houston added talent. But how will they fit in with the current squad?

The Rookie Class

Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | No. 3 Overall)

A well-built sharpshooter with a knack for stingy defense. In the least, Smith will project to be an elite 3-and-D prospect with limitless upside should he hone a few more skills.

Tari Eason (Forward | No. 17 Overall)

Potentially the most raw prospect in the draft, Eason has some work to do refining his game, but could be one of the most talented players in the class.

TyTy Washington (Guard | No. 29 Overall)

A good decision maker and smooth operator as a floor general, Washington saw a draft night drop, but could still provide plenty of value for Houston.

Roles and Opportunities

In the upcoming season, Houston will have a plethora of minutes available, with exploratory and experimental lineups galore.

Smith will undoubtedly grab a starting role out of the gate. Despite being on the younger side, he immediately projects to be an impactful shooter and defender in the NBA.

The only worry, is how well he’ll fit with Houston’s current backcourt. As someone who can make his money off-ball, there’s no real reason to fret, but guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter aren’t exactly known as facilitators.

Overall, there will be too much talent on the court for it to not work out eventually.

Eason’s role will be interesting. He’s not a seamless fit in any offense currently, but talented enough to earn minutes nonetheless. If he can cut down on mistake early and play within the offense while providing good defense, there’s a legit chance he could crack the starting lineup by year’s end.

Washington is exactly the time of decision maker and facilitator that would help Smith out, but there’s a slim chance he’ll see anything but backup guard minutes in the most with the current backcourt.

Projections

Ultimately, I could see Jabari Smith Jr. having a bit of an inconsistent year, eventually finding consistency a bit later in his career. His highs will be very high, but his lows could see stretches of inconsistent splits and some turnover prone habits.

In the end, he’ll probably be talented enough to grab a all-rookie first team spot regardless.

Eason is the same. His early career will likely feature a roller coaster of great and sub-par play. He’s looked phenomenal thus far in summer league and pro-ams. If he can play well early on, Houston absolutely has a steal on their hands.

Washington may have a hard time seeing legitimate minutes this season, but is talented in areas where Green and Porter aren’t. He could be used situationally, or could be better suited to see minutes in the G-League for awhile.

