The Memphis Grizzlies Take A Tough Loss Against A Philadelphia 76ers Team With It's Back Against The Wall

Anthony Sain

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Friday night's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies losers of four-straight games. They were starting to get criticism from both national and local media as well as 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown and star center Joel Embiid being booed by the home town fans during their introductions. The Grizzlies had a chance to extend the 76ers losing streak to five games with their backs against the wall, leading by as many as 33 points, Philadelphia would defeat the Grizzlies in convincing fashion 119-107.

76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz would have a surprise career night against the Grizzlies with 34 points in 29 minutes off the bench.  He also went 7 of 9 from three-point range.  Ja Morant would lead the Grizzlies with 15 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds but his teammates Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks had disappointing performances combing for 15 points total.  The Grizzlies had a poor shooting night only completing on 40.9 percent of their shots from the field and 23.8 percent from three-point range.

My Take On The Grizzlies Loss To The Sixers

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On His Teams Performance

Tonight, they (Philadelphia) came out and set the tone defensively which really took us out of our game, especially getting into the paint," Jenkins said. "We couldn’t really get anything going. I thought Simmons, and obviously Korkmaz, had an unbelievable game. We just didn’t really have an answer, so credit to them. But proud of our guys in the fourth quarter to kind of dig down and have some fight. But they all recognize that we definitely need to be a whole lot better from the start."

Jenkins On His Team's Mental Preparation For The Game

"We talked so much about how there’s gotta be individual pride, especially with the pace of play and how Simmons plays," said Jenkins. "We knew there was going to be a physicality behind this game, whether Embiid’s on the floor or not. They took full advantage and then you get the guys shooting the three at a high level. Obviously, Horford in the second half, that fourth quarter, when we were kind of making a run, he kind of just cemented the win for them. So, when you’ve got that balance of playing with force and getting downhill, and then you can back it up with some big-time three-point shooting, it makes it tough to get through."

On The Team’s Mentality Before Their Last Two Games Heading Into The All-Star Break

"We've just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the most part of the season, especially with this recent stretch here, month-plus," Jenkins said.  "We've just got to get better and that’s the main focus. Our guys have been competing at a pretty high level. In selfishness, there’s definitely things we’ve got to clean up. We've been trending a little better defensively. Tonight, we just didn’t have it, but how can we just be more consistent and that’s that ‘get better’ mentality. We’ll have a film session tomorrow, we've got two more games and we’ll just continue to make steps in a positive direction. I think we have like 28 games or so after the All-Star break and that’s when everyone, not just us, all teams are taking it to another level and we’ve got to recognize that. But we’ve still got two games left to go make some push here."

The Grizzlies (26-26) now prepare for their next matchup against the Washington Wizards (18-32), Sunday on the road.

Villain Mentality: How Dillon Brooks Bullied His Way To Becoming The Anti-Hero Of The Memphis Grizzlies

Late Wednesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski announced via Twitter that Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks had agreed to a three-year $35 million extension with the team. Brooks, who is in his third season, has emerged as a proven NBA scorer and high volume shooter this year and he has fit well into the role of the team's watchdog. You can catch Brooks locked in on the court like a cerebral Rottweiler, but this season his bite has been as fierce as his bark.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Too Good, And Too Young To Give A Crap - And I'm Perfectly Fine With That

Not only are the Memphis Grizzlies a young exciting team that is operating way ahead of schedule as far as potential is concerned but they are also serious playoff contenders in year one of a team rebuild. After Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant set Twitter and the NBA world on fire last night and this morning, many would suggest that the young, inexperienced Grizzlies pump their brakes and not make such bold statements. Good luck with that.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Got Younger But Still Prevailed Against The Dallas Mavericks

The cloud of the NBA Trade Deadline loomed over the heads of the Memphis Grizzlies last night as Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were held out of the game amongst possibilities of both being involved in a deal. The already young Grizzlies instantly became younger and still managed to run away with the Luka-less Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Add Justise Winslow As The Highlight Of A Very Busy Trade Deadline

The Memphis Grizzlies were far from passive at the NBA Trade Deadline as they were successfully able to move Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat in essence for Justise Winslow.  The Grizzlies also sent out Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat in exchange for James Johnson and Dion Waiters.  Johnson's contract would later be sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Gorgui Dieng.  They would also receive Jordan Bell from the Houston Rockets for Bruno Caboclo.

Anthony Sain

In A World Full Of Iggy-Ness, Jae Crowder Has Been A True Class Act For The Memphis Grizzlies

Jae Crowder had the right to not be happy about coming to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer when it was announced the day before the draft that he was traded here as a part of the Mike Conley trade. Although never a champion, Crowder is a proven veteran that has played on several playoff teams. He could’ve very well taken the approach of another role player who we won’t mention in this particular article but instead, he embraced his role and opportunity and is now a key part of his team’s accelerated rebuild. The NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away and regardless of the outcome concerning Crowder, I would like to give a salute to 'The Bossman.'

Anthony Sain

Why The Memphis Grizzlies Should NOT Buyout Andre Iguodala's Contract  - Even If They Don't Trade Him

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching this Thursday, one of the biggest questions that has not yet been answered is what the Memphis Grizzlies will end up doing with Andre Iguodala. Ever since the Grizzlies acquired him this summer this assumption has been that teams that want him should just wait until after the trade deadline when the Grizzlies buy him out and then acquire him instead of trading away an asset to the Grizzlies. Today I will take a look at why I think the Grizzlies should not buy out his contract regardless of what happens between now and the end of the trade deadline.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Win Ugly At Home Against The Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough night Monday but were still able to run away with the Detroit Pistons late en route to a 96-82 win. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 26 points and 17 rebounds. After a slow opening half, the Grizzlies showed poise against the struggling Pistons in a fashion that reflects a team that is not a fluke - but an actual good team.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Pregame  - Coach Taylor Jenkins On NBA Western Conference Coach Of The Month, Josh Jackson's Progress And Tonights Matchup

Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Jenkins was announced as the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month on Monday and he would share his thoughts on winning the award. He would also give an update on Josh Jackson's progress with the team and his thoughts on tonight's matchup.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies February Schedule Could Be A Setback Yet Still Have Them In A Good Position

The Memphis Grizzlies just ended the month of January with an impressive 11-4 record. It tied them for the third-best month in the entire NBA and has them placed eighth in the Western Conference playoff race at 24-25. They now enter February looking to solidify their surprising playoff hopes, but this month could have different challenges.

Anthony Sain

Shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies Suffer Deflating Loss To The New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday nights contest with their division foe the New Orleans Pelicans behind a four-game winning streak. They also came into the game shorthanded with two players out suspended and three out with injury. Not to mention they ran into a hot Pelicans team that has added Zion Williamson to the mix. The Pelicans would run away with the Grizzlies winning 139-111 - closing their distance behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the playoffs to four games.

Anthony Sain