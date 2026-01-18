The Grizzlies superstar resembled his superstar self in London.



Ja Morant returned to action for the Memphis Grizzlies after missing six games in the NBA London game against the Orlando Magic, and he didn't miss a beat.



Ja stayed getting to the rack, showing off the effective flare to create good looks for his team, hitting the clean pull-up jumper and getting to his spots, drawing contact, getting the whistle.



When the majority of his Memphis teammates like Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. are converting the open catch-and-shoot 3pt looks Ja Morant creates, the Grizzlies offense becomes tough to beat.



Ja Morant's elite handle, finishing, playmaking vision, and middy pull-up are undeniably rare traits that he combines with incredible start-stop hesi body control to get to any spot he wants on the floor, pushing the pace at his own dynamic donwhill pace, setting-the-table with natural point guard goals.



Finding Londale at the rim out of Double Drag pick-and-roll, dishing to Coward cutting to the rack, dropping off the behind-the-back pass to Jackson; Morant consistently looks to set up his teammates in the best position to score.



Ja finished with a +26 plus-minus on the afternoon.



With Ja Morant's name back in trade rumors (not from any public request on his part), it seems the Memphis Grizzlies are at least taking calls on Ja Morant, making him not untouchable like most franchise cornerstones.



Ja means more to the city of Memphis as a community leader and part of the culture than any other city, making him have more value to the Grizzlies than other teams at this point around the league.



After the Trae Young trade returned the lowest-possible cost of a duo of veteran and young role players, the market isn't hot for undersized offensive-minded high-volume guards who have to be covered up defensively.



Despite that, Morant's talent is still undeniable.



In the Philadelphia matchup with a National TV spotlight, Morant cleaned up with middy pull-up after middy pull-up, single-handedly keeping his Grizzlies team in a game that went to overtime.



In the London NBA Game showcase, Ja Morant returned after missing 6 games, and played lights out.



Ja dished out 6 assists in the first quarter, with his teammates making the open shots. Morant started looking for his own shot, starting the game with 16 points & 8 assists on a perfect 5/5 FG and 3/3 3P.



Morant pops off 24 points, 13 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal on the game, drawing nine free throws and hitting seven.

After his kill shot stepback middy pullup to go up 23 points with 2 minutes to play, Ja samba danced as his celebration of his huge performance.



Ja Morant dominated throughout, maintaining a near-20pt lead throughout the game, running the offense, scoring at will, leading his team to a blowout victory.



If Ja can do this any night, maybe Memphis should ride out the rough tide waters until the full Grizzlies team is available to really see what the Morant - Wells - Coward - Jackson - Edey starting lineups and crew can do.

