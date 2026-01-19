Why Grizzlies might not trade Ja Morant to Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming back to the United States after splitting two games against the Orlando Magic, but tensions are still high with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Rumors continue to swirl about a possible Ja Morant trade, which could shake up the entire franchise. ESPN insiders Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst wrote into more detail about a possible trade, with the Miami Heat as a possible frontrunner in the potential sweepstakes.

"The Miami Heat, in particular, have been overstated as a potential destination, sources said. The Heat have been laser focused on avoiding taking on money for the 2027-28 offseason -- a season when, as of right now, Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell, among others, could all be unrestricted free agents. It's highly unlikely the Heat would deviate from that plan to go after Morant, sources said," ESPN wrote.

"After the Hawks opened negotiations on a possible Young trade, the Wizards were the only team to register legitimate interest, sources said. Will there be more interest in Morant, who has often been unavailable and has two years and more than $80 million left on his contract? Several sources didn't see much of a market, with Milwaukee repeatedly surfacing as a possible option."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on during a timeout during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Heat could be trade partner for Morant

The Heat want to upgrade their team as they are in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference standings, but they don't want to completely sacrifice everything to get him. It would have to be a low-risk, high-reward move for them in order to make sense and actually happen.

That specific offer may be tricky to find because the Grizzlies would probably want someone like Tyler Herro, who is a reluctant player for the Heat to give up at this moment in time. While Herro has struggled this season for the Heat, he has been mostly injured, so the team has had to rely on others in the meantime.

If the Heat offered Herro, the Grizzlies would have to at least consider the possibility because there isn't likely going to be a better offer for Morant down the line given where Memphis is going.

The Grizzlies are back in action at home when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

