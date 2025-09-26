Grizzlies Announce Timeline To Return For Zach Edey's Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies enter the 2025-26 season in the thick of teams competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. If Ja Morant is able to return to his All-NBA ceiling, the Grizzlies could be a serious contender to make some noise, assuming their young players progress as well.
However, to start the upcoming season, they won't be doing so in a good position, especially after Friday's announcement from the team revealing a handful of injuries that could have the team starting the season behind the pack.
The Grizzlies announced on Friday that Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss some time to start the regular season, while Brandon Clarke is undergoing surgery, with a timeline to return still to be determined. However, the injuries to the front court don't start there.
"Zach Edey, who underwent surgery to address laxity in his left ankle on June 7, has been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities. He is expected to return to play in 6-9 weeks," Grizzlies PR wrote.
How Does Memphis Adjust In Edey's Absence?
The Grizzlies were one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA last season, ranking second with 47.3 rebounds per game. Their top contributors were Zach Edey (8.3 RPG), Santi Aldama (6.4 RPG), Desmond Bane (6.1 RPG), Jaren Jackson Jr. (5.6 RPG), and Brandon Clarke (5.1 RPG). To begin the season, Aldama will be the only player available who isn't injured or traded.
So, who will Memphis look to?
Well, after trading away Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers, the Grizzlies' new backup center will be Jock Landale, who spent last season with the Houston Rockets. While he didn't get a ton of playing time, Landale did boast a 14.6 total rebound percentage, which should help on that end of the floor.
In terms of other options, the Grizzlies can look toward two-way player P.J. Hall, who averaged over 11 rebounds per game in the G-League last season. With Edey missing potentially nine weeks on the high end, Memphis could look to exhaust a majority of his 50-game allocation in the NBA.
Regardless, with Edey not being healthy this offseason and going into his second season, expectations should be tempered for the 2024 All-Rookie First Team selection. Without a healthy offseason under his belt, it'll be tough to expect much progression from him. But, on the bright side, he closed out last season strong, averaging 8.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game after the break.
With some strong frontcourts in the Grizzlies' first bunch of games, they'll be testing their depth early on in the season.