As we near the halfway point of the NBA season it's time to hand out grades for the middling Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have dealt with countless injuries, rumors, and currently find themselves at a crossroads. A time where it is essential to make a decision, one regarding their star player and former MVP candidate Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies season has been full of ups and downs, but they have prevailed for the most part, yet they still find themselves in the bottom third of the Western conference standings.

So let's look at how the Grizzlies key pieces have performed.

1. Zach Edey -A+ (When he plays)

Dec 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With Edey off the floor, the Grizzlies net rating is a -6.8, thanks to the 119.6 defensive rating. But when Edey is on the floor, the Grizzlies are a +17.7, with an incredible 96.7 defensive rating and 144.4 offensive rating. He is the NBA's most impactful defender highlighted by his incredible 94.5 defensive rating, the best in the NBA (minimum 20 minutes played). The problem is, his health, a concern that the Grizzlies have leaned in on priortizing, especially in a transitional season. Edey is a building block, and the Grizzlies most impactful player.

Memphis can't wait for Zach Edey to return

2. Ja Morant-F

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during a timeout during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Beyond the injury troubles, the trade rumors, and the off the court drama. Morant is amidst his worst NBA season. He is averaging under 20 points per game, turning the ball over nearly four times a game, and shooting 20% from beyond the arc. Unacceptable for the Grizzlies franchise icon. It is possible that Morant has played his last game in Memphis and this is really just a sad way for their former face of the franchise to go out.

3. Jaren Jackson Jr.- C-

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) and forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (right) looks on during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jaren Jackson Jr. has actually found his footing, recovering from his dreadful start to this season, but with Morant potentially out the door, Jackson has to carry his team to victory. Jackson's inconsistency has constantly harmed the Grizzlies and he continues to hurt the Grizzlies by getting into foul trouble. Something an elite defender and NBA veteran can't be doing. Jaren Jackson Jr. has now been thrown around in rumors but not as strong as those surrounding Morant. Jackson's recent stretch has shown he can catalyze a turnaround.

4. Cedric Coward-A

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) shoots for three during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The rookie has been sensational, showcasing elite two way play at just 22 years old. Coward is averaging 13.9/6.7/2.9 and continues to gain confidence and comfortability each and every night. Coward has proven to be a building block and is just another young star in Memphis that proves the city will be in good hands even after a potential Morant departure.

CEDRIC COWARD IN THE GRIZZLIES WIN AGAINST THE NETS :



- 21 Points

- 8 Rebounds

- 8/15 FG | 5/10 3PT

- +6 +/-

- 27 Minutes



WILLED THE GRIZZLIES TO A WIN. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hkp8L1cfDG — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) January 11, 2026

5. Tuomas Iisalo-C-

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo (left), guard Cam Spencer (24) and forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Although the Grizzlies are 5 games under .500, coach Iisalo deserves a lot of credit. The Grizzlies battled back from 9 games under, have constantly found themselves playing with hardly any of their main rotation available and he has made the most out of the Grizzlies young core. That said, the Grizzlies minute distribution is often questionable, the in-game adjustments, often lack, and the Grizzlies have lost many games they should have won (blown leads, inferior opponents). Coach Iisalo has done more with less, but the Grizzlies are still a better squad then their record shows.

For More Grizzlies News