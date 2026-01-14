Ja Morant Gave Three-Word Response to Grizzlies’ Trade Rumors

The Grizzlies are in Berlin to take on the Magic this week and much of the chatter surrounding the team involves Ja Morant’s trade status.

After a rocky, injury-plagued start to the season in which the star point guard was suspended by Memphis due to a heated disagreement with coach Tuomas Iisalo, Morant’s name is now popping up in trade rumors with under a month to go before the deadline. Last week it was reported the Grizzlies were listening to offers for their franchise star, the first time the team has engaged with other teams in trade talks for Morant. It marks a shocking fall from grace for a player who was once thought to be a future face of the NBA, as well as a key storyline to keep an eye on ahead of the deadline.

Speaking to media on Wednesday while continuing to recover from a calf injury, Morant was asked for his response to the trade rumors. He gave a three-word response: “Live with it.”

It’s a bit of a vague quote, obviously. But it does seem to indicate Morant is resigned to whatever happens at this point. A trade would be the natural end point given how things have deteriorated in Memphis for the guard due to numerous off-court issues and his regular inability to stay healthy. The Grizzlies indicating they are open to hearing offers is the first step towards that conclusion.

Morant was also asked if he thought he would remain with the team past the deadline but, as you can see above, dodged the question entirely. He also acknowledged the situation was “different” than other challenges he’s faced in his career. Otherwise the former All-Star was mum on the possibility of suiting up for a new team at some point in the near future.

It’s tough to say whether Morant will actually be traded. The Grizzlies can’t rely on him to stay on the court; he missed over 30 games last season and played only nine contests the year prior due to a combination of injury and suspension. This year he’s only suited up for 18 of Memphis’s 39 games. When on the court Morant’s game hasn’t been up to the All-NBA level he showed he could reach in 2022–23. He’s barely shooting 20% from three and is on pace to average the fewest points per game since his rookie season. Moreover, after the Hawks settled for trading another star point guard with holes in his game, Trae Young, in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, it seems unlikely the Grizzlies will be able to get significant assets back in any potential Morant trade.

On the other hand it does appear Morant’s time with the organization has run its course. Something will have to give soon and the Grizzlies could pull the plug in the coming weeks. Perhaps a change of scenery will reinvigorate Morant and get him back to his high-flying, gravity-defying ways. On Wednesday Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported two teams come up when talking with league executives about a Morant trade—the Heat and the Kings.

Morant figures to be one of the deadline’s more fascinating trade candidates regardless of what other rumors might pop up in the next few weeks.

