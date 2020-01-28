AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

Josh Jackson Is Finally 'Free' But Please Excuse My Skepticism

Anthony Sain

Monday the Memphis Grizzlies announced that third-year player Josh Jackson was finally going to be called up from the Memphis Hustle to join the team before their matchup with Denver.  Many in the fanbase are excited to see Jackson finally get his shot to show and prove to the organization, but I for one am still dealing with traces of skepticism.

Since the Grizzlies acquired Josh Jackson this Summer, no one has been a bigger advocate for him than I have.  I am a sucker for reclamation proclamation projects - a sucker for knuckleheads.  My many years of working fulltime with inner-city youth are clearly to blame for this.  It's also the reason why I will pridefully brag on the rehabilitating energy for the city that I have called home for my entire life - Memphis, Tennessee.

I've always felt that if the Grizzlies brought Jackson into camp that the fanbase would embrace his style of play.  The city has a fetish for guys that play hard-nosed defense, play with an edge and have just enough crazy mixed into their DNA.  Josh Jackson checks off all of these boxes.  

4EB97AF3-873D-44B0-A245-F3C4CCE7348D

Jackson, a 6'8" wing, averaged 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the G League this season.  He has a lot of the tools that this young Grizzlies team could value being that he is a good defender, has the athleticism to score from several areas of the court and is able to play multiple positions.  As far as being able to contribute on the court, Jackson brings a lot to the table but with that being said, I'm still not totally convinced that we will actually get to see him be a part of what the Grizzlies are doing going forward.

I have been adamant about how I felt like the assignment of Josh Jackson to the Memphis Hustle instead of bringing him to camp was a poor decision by the Grizzlies.  In my opinion, the G-League is for the development of players' games on the court and not supposed to be used as a method of punishment or rehabilitation for a player's bad behavior' off of the court.  I've always said that if the Grizzlies didn't feel comfortable with Jackson to the point where they wanted to have him be a part of the team then they should have waived him and given him a fair opportunity to catch on with another team - especially given that he is in a contract year.

C76B3A58-DD4D-4CEA-AFEE-7F18BF1D116A

As Jackson prepares to possibly make his debut tonight I still have my concerns.  Is this an effort to possibly showcase Jackson before a possible trade to a team that wants to see him in actual NBA action? Is this just a call-up to make numbers work with several players being unavailable?  Or is it a legit chance for Jackson to show that he belongs not only with this team but in the NBA.  I am relieved to see that Jackson has been called up from the G-League, a place that I for one feel like was borderline disrespectful to have him, but please forgive me for not being as optimistic as many others assumed that I would be.

I am happy to see him get called up but I am not sold that the reason is to actually let him be a part of something long term with the Grizzlies.  I'm sorry but at this point, I will actually have to see it to believe it.  There have been several opportunities when it made sense to call Jackson up.  Several instances when two-way players like John Konchar and Yuta Watanabe were called up before him.  I think that is way past time to give him a look in all honesty.  I am all for seeing Josh Jackson succeed in this league.  Trust and believe that.  Unfortunately, I'm just not confident enough to say at this point that it will be with the Grizzlies.  I will believe it when I see it - and would I ever love to see it.

Josh Jackson Comments After First Shootaround With The Team

Coach Taylor Jenkins Comments On Jackson

Ja Morant Comments On Jackson

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Post-Shoot-Around Interviews - Josh Jackson, Ja Morant, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at home and today after shoot-around, Grizzlies Head Coach Jenkins made himself available to talk to the local media alongside Josh Jackson and Ja Morant. Jackson, of course, is making his debut with the team after being on assignment with the Memphis Hustle the entire season.

Anthony Sain

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns at home Sunday evening 114-109. Ja Morant led the team with 23 points and 8 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks both added 20 points. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Overcome Heavy Hearts In Victory Over The Phoenix Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to win their second-straight game with a 114-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. In spite of the win, the Grizzlies, as well as the entire NBA family were overcast by the cloud of heaviness that came with the untimely death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Anthony Sain

NBA Rookie Of The Year: The Ja Morant vs. Zion Williamson Debate Should’ve Ended Before It Ever Started

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson made his highly anticipated debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and in spite of his team's 121-117 loss, Williamson scored 22 points - including 17 straight in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter. The following morning, national pundits took to the television airways to not only show their excitement about his performance but also - in my opinion - irrationally crown Williamson as the new favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Today I respectfully say - enough already.

Anthony Sain

by

Hiiipower

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins And Players React To Horrible Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The NBA was saddened to hear the breaking news that former Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash today. Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the tragedy before the game but the players were not made available for comments. Although they were not available for comments before the game, many expressed their grief via Twitter. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, along with another of her teammates and their parent was reported to have been killed in the crash as well.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Get Back On The Right Track With Win Over The Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday night's contest against the Detroit Pistons on the wrong side of a two-game losing streak. Behind Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 29 point outburst and Dillon Brooks resurgent 27 point performances, the Grizzlies were able to rediscover their winning formula on their trip to the Motor City.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Tough Loss To The Boston Celtics Reminds All That They Are Still An Unfinished Product

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to take on the Boston Celtics still licking their wounds from a tough loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday but Boston showed no concern as they ripped off the bandages and added to the Grizzlies' damage. The loss also reminded all that this young team, although overachieving, is far from a finished product.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Is Featured In Nike Promotional Ad For Upcoming Basketball Shoe

Nike didn't take long to capitalize on the phenom that is Memphis Grizzlies' rookie guard Ja Morant as Morant would debut the new Nike Adapt 2.0 shoe on MLK Day against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nike released it's first commercial for the shoe via Instagram today for the shoe that will release on February 16th.

Anthony Sain

by

Ct33

Unfortunately For The Memphis Grizzlies  - All Good Things Must Come To An End

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their MLK Day contest with an incredible seven-game win streak, but it would come to a screeching halt as they would lose to the New Orleans Pelicans 126-116. Dillon Brooks would lead the Grizzlies with 31 points and rebounds in spite of the loss.

Anthony Sain

by

Ct33

Memphis Grizzlies Post Practice Interviews In Preparation For Matchup With The Boston Celtics - Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday to kick off a two-game road trip. Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the media as well as Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke.

Anthony Sain