Big News on Zack Edey has Memphis Grizzlies partying in New Orleans

The big story, quite literally, from New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, is that 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey will be in the mix to help counter Zion Williamson’s drives to the rim as the Grizzlies look to keep the Pelicans from consecutive wins in the second matchup of the season between the teams.

Edey didn’t play on opening night, but the Grizzlies rode Ja Morant to a season-opening win at FedEx Forum. The Memphis point guard remains out. Here’s the updated injury report and a preview.

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Available - Head/Migraine

Ja Morant: Out - Right Calf Strain

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

PELICANS

Dejounte Murray: Out - Right Achilles Rupture

Jordan Poole: Out - Left Quad Strain

Herbert Jones: Out - Right Calf Strain

Karlo Matkovic: Out - Right Calf Strain

Trey Alexander: Available - G League (Two-way)

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies at Pelicans

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 7:10 p.m. CST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FanDuel Sports South/FanDuel Sports Southeast (Grizzlies), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (Pelicans)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), WWL-FM/AM (Pelicans)

Memphis opens 4-game roadie in Big Easy with Big Edey

The Memphis Grizzlies (6-12) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) in a Southwest Division matchup to open a four-game road trip with the big theme revolving around the availability of 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. Edey remained questionable on Wednesday morning after exiting Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets due to a head injury, but will not only play, but start.

This is the second of four matchups between these teams, who will also square off on Jan. 23 and Jan. 30 to close out the season series. Memphis won the season opener for both teams 128-122 on Oct. 22 behind 35 points from Morant, who remains sidelined. The Pelicans lost their first six games and own the worst record in the Western Conference.

Memphis swept all four of last season’s meetings between these teams, having last lost to the Pels on Feb. 12, 2024. The Grizzlies have a four-game win streak in New Orleans, but three of the last five matchups at Smoothie King Center have gone to OT. Zion Williamson led the Pels with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the season-opening loss, where Memphis pulled within 43-44 all-time during the regular season against New Orleans. The last time this series was tied was 2006, when the Pels were playing games in Oklahoma City following Hurricane Katrina.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-108), Pelicans -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -148, Pelicans +124

Total: 235.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Zach Edey

G Vince Williams Jr.

G Cedric Coward

PELICANS

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

C Deriq Queen

G Jeremiah Fears

G/F Trey Murphy III

QUOTABLE

Pelicans coach James Borrego on starting reserves to open the second half in Monday’s 143-130 win vs. the Bulls: "I thought Jose (Alvarado) and Yves (Missi) had some juice in the first half and I was gonna roll with it into the second half. Those guys responded… It thought we had a good third quarter."