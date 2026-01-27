Grizzlies blow another big lead against the Houston Rockets

The Memphis Grizzlies once again built up a double-digit lead against an opponent. And once again, the Grizzlies blew the lead as they lost to the Houston Rockets.

Three takeaways from another disappointing defeat.

Unable to buy a bucket

Memphis shot the ball horribly against the Houston Rockets. Vince Williams attempted 15 shots and made three. As a team, 38% from the field and 19% from three will not get the job done. The three Memphis Grizzlies representatives in the NBA Rising Stars game, Cam Spencer, Cedric Coward, and Jaylen Wells, were wildly inefficient. The team was missing Jock Landale, alongside the usual suspects, but still...the finishing at the rim in particular was highly suspect.

When GG Jackson's 14 points on 15 shots is one of the better performances offensively, you have problems. Credit Houston's defense of course, but it isn't like they are THAT dominant. Memphis missed open shots as well, and could have gotten better looks for the likes of Spencer. Double-digit assists are fun. Made threes on a night where the team can't score are more fun.

At least the top paid guys played that way

While they didn't get enough help, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama both had solid performances against the Rockets. Unfortunately they didn't have the juice to get the Grizzlies over the hump - the continued lack of a "closer" in the absence of Ja Morant in particular is glaring. But that doesn't take away from the solid, albeit limited, scoring performances.

When they played, that is. The rotations of Tuomas Iisalo continue to confound. The older Kevin Durant, in the twilight of his NBA career, logged more minutes than both Aldama and Jackson Jr. Aldama is dealing with an injury and was likely limited in terms of minute availability, but there's no real excuse or reason for Durant - a 37-year-old who tore his Achilles years ago - playing MORE than a player without such an injury history and 11 years his junior.

It's unacceptable...unless...

The tank train is leaving the station

How long does it take for a player like Ty Jerome to recover from a calf strain? Over half the NBA season, apparently. Why does John Konchar need 20 minutes in a game that he attempts one shot and, while a solid defensive presence, does not contribute to an offensive system that DESPERATELY needs scoring opportunity?

Why run minutes the way Memphis does? What purpose does that serve on a team so decimated by injury? Are the Grizzlies trying to lose?

Maybe they are.

Of course injuries happen and no one is saying any of them are fake. But how this team handles these situations going on multiple years now is frustrating at best, asinine at worst. Players that shouldn't see 20+ minutes of playing time are getting it while leads fade away as the team's best players uncesessarily sit.

The Grizzlies are now firmly outside the play-in conversation. Perhaps that's exactly where the Memphis front office wants them. It certainly makes things make a bit more sense.

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action at home Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.