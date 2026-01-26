Memphis Grizzlies-Houston Rockets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 26, 7:00 p.m. CST, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Space City Home Network (Houston)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), AM 790, 102.9 FM (Houston)



VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-25) and Houston Rockets (27-16) meet for the second of four matchups this season. The Rockets won the first matchup in November and won the season series in 2024-2025, (three of four). The Grizzlies are 48-71 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 32-28 in home games and 16-43 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson

G Josh Okogie

C Alperen Sengun

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

ROCKETS

Aaron Holiday: Probable - Back

Steven Adams: Out - Ankle

Fred VanVleet: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +10.5 (-110), Rockets -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +360, Rockets -460

Total points scored: 222.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on what went wrong in their loss against the New Orleans Pelicans: "Several communication mistakes in transition, unmarked guys, offensive rebounds, getting to the strong hand. Yeah, lot of mistakes there and, offensively, couldn't knock down shots."

Iisalo on the Grizzlies losing the possession battle: "Unnecessary, several of them. It is, like you said, very difficult to win when the other team dominates the possession game. We know that we're shorthanded, especially at the big spots. Got to come up with the rebounds and be able to be a little bit more disruptive but it really hurts when we're throwing the ball away because those possessions accumulate for the other team."

