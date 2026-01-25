It Might Be Time For Grizzlies to Push the Panic Button

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting dangerously close to the NBA trade deadline and their mediocre showing in the first half of the season has the team waffling between whether to push for more or to blow it all up.

Some members of the Memphis Grizzlies On SI staff weighed in and explained what they think about the team pushing the panic button or running the course.

Ethan J. Skolnick

If it's not time to hit the panic button, it's at least time to accept reality. The Grizzlies have shown their true selves against good teams, few of which they've beaten -- and they've been an objectively unimpressive team whenever Zach Edey hasn't played. It's not time to panic about the future; there's an interesting young core.

But it is time to choose a direction. And that direction would seem to be a reset around that inexpensive young core. They should be looking to move not only Ja Morant, but also Jaren Jackson Jr. They should start thinking about a coaching change. And they need to start looking for answers on the injury front -- maybe there's something the conditioning staff isn't doing right, because this is not normal.

Memphis Grizzlies John Konchar and forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

If the Grizzlies were to hit the panic button, that would mean Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. would be traded and the team would start from scratch. If the Grizzlies were to trade one, they may as well trade both since each of them are linked to the franchise's future. They are still young enough to be franchise leaders, but they need to build a stronger foundation around them if they are going to succeed.

The core around them feels like placeholders, so the trade deadline could provide an opportunity to add players that better fit around them so the team can improve in the long run.

Johnathan C. Smith

Even with all the Ja Morant trade talk it’s still not time to panic for the Grizzlies due to he fact that there is still a glimmer of hope that even though this season has been a disappointment up to this point you still have Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. along with Zach Edey coming back from injury.

With a strong draft class this year and the Grizzlies having multiple first-round picks it’s still a possibility this team could get better in the very near future.

