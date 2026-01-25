Memphis Grizzlies' Sunday matinee vs. Denver Nuggets postponed by NBA

Less than three hours prior to their scheduled matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets had their contest postponed due to inclement weather.

The NBA announced it would reschedule the game at a later time.

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-25) and Denver Nuggets (31-15) were scheduled to meet for the second of four matchups after last squaring off on Nov. 10. The teams were on track to square off since the Nuggets had gotten into town and the officials were also in place, but the NBA didn't want to put potential spectators in jeopardy.

Power outages and road blockages were reported in the Memphis area due to a massive snowstorm that affected much of the United States late Saturday and into Sunday. Local authorities had warned residents to stay home amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures.

It remains to be seen when the Denver Nuggets choose to fly home. They're not scheduled to play until Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. Memphis has a short flight to Houston on tap to play the Rockets in a Southwest Division contest and now won't have a back-to-back to deal with.

Denver has won eight of the last 10 matchups against the Grizzlies and is 69-41 all-time against them during the regular season. With Nikola Jokic likely to return from a knee injury at some point before the beginning of February, this weather issue will likely complicate matters for Memphis in this matchup since the Nuggets will likely have him back by the time this game is rescheduled.

