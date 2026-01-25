Memphis Grizzlies-Denver Nuggets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 25, 2:30 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Altitude 2 Sports (Denver)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, AM 950 (Denver)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-25) and Denver Nuggets (31-15) meet for the second of four matchups this season. The Nuggets won the first matchup in November. and have won eight of the last 10 matchups. The Grizzlies are 41-69 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 31-25 in home games and 10-44 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cam Spencer
G Cedric Coward
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Jalen Pickett
C Jonas Valanciunas
F Peyton Watson
F Spencer Jones
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
NUGGETS
Jamal Murray: Questionable - Hamstring/Hip
Peyton Watson: Questionable - Ankle
Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable - Calf
Christian Braun: Out - Ankle
Nikola Jokic: Out - Knee
Cameron Johnson: Out - Knee
Tamar Bates: Out - Foot
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -3 (-114), Nuggets +3 (-106)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -158, Nuggets +134
Total points scored: 224.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on what went wrong in their loss against the New Orleans Pelicans: "Several communication mistakes in transition, unmarked guys, offensive rebounds, getting to the strong hand. Yeah, lot of mistakes there and, offensively, couldn't knock down shots."
Iisalo on the Grizzlies losing the possession battle: "Unnecessary, several of them. It is, like you said, very difficult to win when the other team dominates the possession game. We know that we're shorthanded, especially at the big spots. Got to come up with the rebounds and be able to be a little bit more disruptive but it really hurts when we're throwing the ball away because those possessions accumulate for the other team."
