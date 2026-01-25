All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies-Denver Nuggets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

A full preview of Sunday night's matchup in Memphis.
Alex Toledo|
Nov 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 25, 2:30 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Altitude 2 Sports (Denver)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, AM 950 (Denver)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-25) and Denver Nuggets (31-15) meet for the second of four matchups this season. The Nuggets won the first matchup in November. and have won eight of the last 10 matchups. The Grizzlies are 41-69 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 31-25 in home games and 10-44 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Jalen Pickett

C Jonas Valanciunas

F Peyton Watson

F Spencer Jones

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray: Questionable - Hamstring/Hip

Peyton Watson: Questionable - Ankle

Jonas Valanciunas: Questionable - Calf

Christian Braun: Out - Ankle

Nikola Jokic: Out - Knee

Cameron Johnson: Out - Knee

Tamar Bates: Out - Foot

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -3 (-114), Nuggets +3 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -158, Nuggets +134

Total points scored: 224.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on what went wrong in their loss against the New Orleans Pelicans: "Several communication mistakes in transition, unmarked guys, offensive rebounds, getting to the strong hand. Yeah, lot of mistakes there and, offensively, couldn't knock down shots."

Iisalo on the Grizzlies losing the possession battle: "Unnecessary, several of them. It is, like you said, very difficult to win when the other team dominates the possession game. We know that we're shorthanded, especially at the big spots. Got to come up with the rebounds and be able to be a little bit more disruptive but it really hurts when we're throwing the ball away because those possessions accumulate for the other team."

