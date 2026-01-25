The season’s second-half marathon continues with the Memphis Grizzlies hosting the Denver Nuggets on Sunday before going on a trip to Houston. The Nuggets have been without Nikola Jokić since he hurt his knee in Miami on Dec. 29, and other absences have affected them, too, but the supporting cast keeps coming up big.

Notably, the Nuggets have a 7-2 record on the road after Jokić’s injury. On top of that, spending half of the season above sea level makes them more prepared for crunch time, like pro fighters whose fuel lasts in the championship rounds after training in altitude. Keep in mind that they have a 5-1 record in games decided by five points or fewer since Dec .31.

Here is what you need to know.

Stopping the threats

Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson are listed as questionable and didn’t play in the last game. Still, the former is a three-level scorer on the dribble with an incredible ability to get hot. He must be played at the level off the screen and must get early attention when dribbling past half-court so he doesn’t waltz into some open threes. Additionally, Watson is arguably the Most Improved Player this season, having become an on-ball threat. He can’t be allowed to get loose on catch-and-go moves and has to be stopped from pulling up cleanly in the short mid-range.

Jalen Pickett is a gamer, too. He’s stronger than most smaller guards, allowing him to be a factor on the glass and a decent paint scorer with the help of a screen. The injuries have given him more opportunites, and he has a high incentive to keep up his good work, so he doesn't fall out of the rotation when the crew is healthy.

To boot, the nominee for random Grizzlies killer is Spencer Jones in part because they won't give him the same respect as Tim Hardaway Jr . He's a pretty good shooter, and 96 percent of his 3-point attempts are open to wide-open. It's not enough to stay attached to him in the half-court; the Grizzlies have to deny him the catch in transition.

Lean on what’s working

The absence of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun will compromise Denver’s defense significantly. Exploiting them with athleticism in transition is ideal, and they’ll have less backline help, so Jaren Jackson Jr. should get plenty of usage. Still, they’ll need him to be better than 16.7 percent shooting in the fourth quarter, like he was against New Orleans. Jackson doesn’t have to be a big-time scorer late either, but if he isn’t, he has to be a decoy.

The Grizzlies will need lots of off-ball movement from Cedric Coward so they can get a boost from off-script plays.

More from Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells has regressed from his rookie season, and most concerningly, is currently a below-average 3-point shooter. The team needs him to pick up his game for the last 39 nights, and he can by sharpening up from the corner. It’s the shortest distance 3-pointer, and statistically, the easiest shot in the league. The reason for that is that it’s the most poorly guarded area of the floor. He should be able to raise his accuracy from there with a bit more attempts since he’s only taking over a third of his deep shots from there.