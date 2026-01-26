

The Memphis Grizzlies have a tough task, visiting the Rockets in Houston. The former didn’t play its scheduled Sunday game against the Denver Nuggets because of the inclement weather conditions in Memphis. This means the Grizzlies will have fresher legs.

The Rockets have the fifth-best record in the NBA, and their defense is glaringly sharper at home. They allow the fewest points in the first, second and third quarters, and prefer to play at a methodical pace.

It takes more than slowing down their second-chance scoring (18.7). Here is what you need to know.

Keep an eye on Amen Thompson at all times and more

He and his brother, Ausar, may be the most athletic players in the league. Amen gets lost of usage as a playmaker, generating the second-most assists on the team (5.2) behind Alperen Şengun (6.4), too. Despite not being a 3-point factor, it’s unwise to leave him alone because he can cut into space easily and finish over the top of the defense.

Şengun is a big-time threat due to his post play unfastening defenses. Jaren Jackson Jr. needs to have most of the minutes guarding him, while avoiding foul trouble. He must play him tightly to avoid unnecessary double teams so guys like Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard don’t punish them from distance off the catch.

They can’t lose track of Duant, either. He has the sixth-highest isolation frequency in the league (20.8 percent), and torches opponents with his pull-up jumper. He doesn’t have the same blow-by speed as before, yet can still get by schemes. Still, he’s another that must be kept in single coverage when going one-on-one so he doesn’t pass over the top.

Where it hurts?

In spite of all the athleticism and strong rebounding the Rockets deploy, their weakness is covering the 3-point line. They give up 20.4 wide-open threes, tying for sixth-worst in the league. In fairness, the entire league is undisciplined in this department, but steady ball movement will provide the opportunities to hurt them. The off-ball movement of Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wellls will be critical.

On top of that, Şengun has improved at guarding, but Jackson or whoever, must make him work.

Avoiding turnovers

The Rockets already pick up extra possessions being great on the glass, so Memphis can’t give them more with poor ball security. This is also an area where Jackson has to be better because he is second in the league in offensive foul violations (33), behind Karl-Anthony Towns (43). Nine of Jackson’s fouls have come from ramming into a stationary defender on a charge, so he must do better at playing in control.