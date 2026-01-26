Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Edwards, Grizzlies vs. Rockets)

The inclement weather across the United States has led to the postponement of a few NBA games, and there are two that were moved up to the afternoon on Monday, Jan. 26.

The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers will now play at 1:30 p.m. EST while the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets are set to play at 3 p.m. EST, giving us a full day of basketball to bet on.

Even though there are seven games on the slate, there are just two that I’m targeting for today’s edition of Peter’s Points. We’ve suffered some tough beats in the last few days, including two bad losses by the Minnesota Timberwolves to sink a few moneyline parlays.

So, I’m avoiding any parlays on Monday and taking one player prop and one side in games between Western Conference playoff contenders.

Here’s a breakdown of each bet and the latest odds, including a pick for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 151-113 (+12.21 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1442-1350-27 (+45.37 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston Rockets -10.5 (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

Houston Rockets -10.5 (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Rockets are massive home favorites against a banged-up Memphis team that is down Ja Morant for the next few weeks due to a UCL sprain in his elbow.

Houston has not been great against the spread at home (8-9 as a home favorite), but it does have an average scoring margin of +10.5 points in those games. The Rockets are fourth in net rating, fourth in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating, and they should be able to handle a Memphis team that has struggled against over .500 teams this season.

The Grizzlies are just 5-9 against the spread as road dogs, and they are 5-20 straight up when playing teams that are .500 or better. With Morant, Zach Edey and others sidelined, it’s hard to get behind this Memphis team against one of the top teams in the West.

The Rockets are down a key piece in Steven Adams, but they’re coming off a huge road win on Friday over the Detroit Pistons. Houston is much more talented than this short-handed Grizzlies squad, and it beat Memphis by 15 – in Memphis – earlier this season with Morant healthy.

This season is in jeopardy for the Grizz, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games to fall out of a play-in spot in the West. I think they struggle on the road on Monday night.

Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

Anthony Edwards put up an efficient 32 points (13-of-20 shooting) in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and he now faces them again on the second night of a back-to-back.

Edwards has scored 32 or more points in three of his last four games, and he’s taking a ton of shots in the month of January. The star guard is averaging 31.2 points on 22.9 shots per game this month, which is up from his season averages of 29.7 points on 20.6 shots.

The Warriors are one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA, but they are already set to be without Jimmy Butler, De’Anthony Melton, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford in this game.

The Wolves’ offense was awful outside of Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo on Sunday, and it may need a huge game from the All-Star guard to snap a five-game skid.

As long as Edwards continues to hover around 20-23 attempts per game, he’s worth a look to score 30-plus against any team in the NBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.